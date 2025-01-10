Felix Auger-Aliassime battles into Adelaide final; Sebastian Korda awaits

A fighting performance has seen Felix Auger-Aliassime advance to a 16th ATP-level final at the Adelaide International, with the Canadian denying Tommy Paul in a thrilling three-set semifinal.

The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliasssime required two hours and 44 minutes to record a 6-7(3) 3-6 6-4 victory over the top-seeded American in the first semifinal at The Drive on Friday.

"It was a battle. It was about physical effort, mental effort, because it was match with lots of ups and downs," said the 24-year-old.

"I feel like it was not the best level from both players but sometimes matches are like this. You have to battle with what you have and find a way through, and I'm really happy I did today."

STAND UP FOR FÉLIX. @felixtennis is moving onto the final in Adelaide with a 7-6 (3) 3-6 6-4 win over No. 1 seed Tommy Paul 🙌#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/Gz7UzMhCU5 — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 10, 2025





It adds to a stellar start to the season for Auger-Aliassime, who stunned world No.4 Taylor Fritz in the round-robin stages of last week's United Cup. In Adelaide this week, has added wins against Arthur Cazaux and Marcos Giron.

With Paul in contention to make his top-10 debut by reaching the Adelaide final, the fifth-seeded Canadian held his nerve under pressure, saving eight of the 12 break points he faced and serving one more ace - with eight - than the American.

At world No.29, Auger-Aliassime is targeting a sixth career-title on the ATP Tour and his first since lifting the Basel trophy late in the 2023 season.

Sebastian Korda, the No.2 seed in Adelaide, set his finals appearance after overcoming Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

The American's progression was contrastingly swift, with a 6-3 7-6(4) victory secured in an hour and 20 minutes. Korda secured the only break of serve in the first set and drew on his big groundstrokes to complete a decisive win in the second-set tiebreak.

Korda will aim to improve on his fighting performance in the Adelaide 2023 final, when he pushed Novak Djokovic to three hard-fought sets.

After battling an elbow injury in the second half of last season, the 24-year-old Korda will be delighted with the opportunity to add to his three ATP singles titles.

> READ MORE: Making her mark: Madison Keys moves into Adelaide final