Adelaide International TennisFest 2025 connects and activates grassroots tennis community

Adelaide International TennisFest to celebrate tennis for all at the Adelaide International

TennisFest is set to ignite a vibrant celebration of tennis, offering over 50 exciting experiences as part of the renowned Adelaide International. South Australia's largest tennis participation event is designed to engage players of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds, from grassroots beginners to elite competitors.

Debbie Sterrey, CEO of Tennis SA and General Manager of the Adelaide International, says TennisFest is focused on connecting with the community by creating inclusive and thrilling opportunities in conjunction with the Adelaide International.

"TennisFest is all about rewarding, recognising, and energising our community," said Sterrey.

"This year, we continue to emphasize the importance of playing tennis at every level, encouraging people to return to the sport or stay committed long-term. With more participants expected than ever before, we're excited to deliver an even more diverse program that will inspire all."

Throughout the Adelaide International, year-round programs will be showcased on Centre Court, highlighting the diversity within tennis. Special activations will include All Abilities, First Nations Come and Try events, and the return of Pride Day for its third year.

In addition, TennisFest will honour and celebrate the contributions of coaches, teachers, volunteers, and supporters from across South Australia.

Alicia Molik, Tournament Director, has been a passionate advocate for growing tennis, especially at the grassroots level.

"Programs like TennisFest, delivered by Tennis SA, are essential for inspiring young players and providing opportunities for everyone, regardless of age or experience, to engage with tennis," said Molik. "We're committed to expanding the sport and creating pathways for the next generation of players."

The Country Carnival is a grassroots team tennis participation event that has a long and very proud history in SA. The event kick starts the TennisFest activities at Kensington Gardens Lawn and East Torrens Kensington Gardens Tennis Clubs from Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, with regional players getting an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

The Adelaide International Kids' Day is back on Monday 6 January, with more games, activities, and a bigger footprint at Pinky Flat for a day filled with fun for the whole family.

Plus, back in SA is the NSW vs SA U10 event, where players will compete for the prestigious Stolle Hewitt-Shehadie Trophy.

Alongside TennisFest, the Adelaide International Racquets & Strings will showcase live performances by some of South Australia's most popular musical acts throughout the week.

New in 2024 and returning in 2025 is the Adelaide International Kids Passport, which invites kids to explore various locations at The Drive, collect stickers, and enter exciting prize draws, all while learning about ways to get involved with tennis. This year, the Tennis SA State League players will be engaging with budding tennis players to encourage them to pick up a racquet.

With an overwhelming response to the Coaches Conference and Women's Coach Connect events, interest in tennis within South Australia has never been higher, with a waiting list reflecting the enthusiasm of the grassroots community.

The full TennisFest Schedule of Events for 2025 includes:

Date Event/Activity Saturday 4 January 2025 Country Carnival (Day 1) South Australian Players Club and Adelaide International Official Draw Sunday 5 January 2025 Country Carnival (Day 2) Rundle Mall Activation - Meet the Stars Vibe at the Drive - Adelaide International Launch Wellness Event Monday 6 January 2025 Country Carnival (Day 3) Kids' Day at the Adelaide International Racquets & Strings Entertainment Program (Day 1) Women's Coach Connect Aboriginal Coach Summit Tennis SA - Thank You Event Tennis Hot Shots on Centre Court Tuesday 7 January 2025 Kids Passport Activity (Day 1) Red Ball Rumble Racquets & Strings Entertainment Program (Day 2) Women Leaders in Tennis Networking Event LGA Forum Teachers and Volunteers Thank You Event Tennis Hot Shots on Centre Court Wednesday 8 January 2025 All Abilities Day Kids Passport Activity (Day 2) Racquets & Strings Entertainment Program (Day 3) Ken McGregor Fund Charity Event Coaches Workshop Blind Low Vision Showcase on Centre Court Thursday 9 January 2025 First Nations Come n Try Kids Passport Activity (Day 3) Racquets & Strings Entertainment Program (Day 4) Coaches of the Year on Centre Court Friday 10 January 2025 Pride Day Kids Passport Activity (Day 4) NSW v SA Super 10's Players compete for the Stolle/Hewitt-Shehadie Trophy THS District State Final Day #NoLimits Girls Squad Activation Racquets & Strings Entertainment Program (Day 5) Pride Tennis Club on Centre Court Saturday 11 January 2025 Kids Passport Activity (Day 5) Racquets & Strings Entertainment Program (Day 6) VIP Function - Invited Guests Club of the Year on Centre Court

Get your tickets at ticketmaster - and see you on court soon!