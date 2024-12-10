Sixteen top-20 players, including five top-10 women, confirmed for Adelaide International 2025

The Adelaide International 2025 is set to sizzle as part of the Australian Summer of Tennis (6 - 11 January 2025) with a world class entry field confirmed today, featuring sixteen of the world's top-20.

Two top-20 men, including Tommy Paul and Lorenzo Musetti will join Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis as well as Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda in the men's ATP 250 field. Australian Matthew Ebden, Paris Olympics gold medallist, a fan favourite and world No.13 will compete in the men's doubles.

Thirteen of the world's top-20 women will feature in the women's WTA 500 draw, five of which currently sit in the top-10,including world No.4 Jasmine Paolini, world No.7 Jessica Pegula, world No.8 Emma Navarro, world No.9 Daria Kasatkina and world No.10 Barbora Krejcikova.

2023 Wimbledon singles champion Marketa Vondrousova also is confirmed alongside Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur (former world No.2) who will return to tennis in 2025 after an injury cut her season short earlier this year.

"I am really happy to be back in Adelaide and be able to compete in front of Aussie fans over there. The last time I was there was really fun and I can't wait to be back. See you soon," Jabeur said.

Badosa is also looking forward to getting back to South Australia and centre court at the Adelaide International.

"I am looking forward to playing again at the Adelaide International. It is the perfect tournament leading into the Australian Open," Badosa added.

"The venue and the closeness to the city is something the players all love as well as being able to play in front of our Australian fans."

In her second year as Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik is pleased to see a strong world-class line-up for the tournament in 2025.

"The calibre of both the ATP and WTA players entered to compete at the Adelaide International is really pleasing and means that tennis fans are going to see high-quality, world class tennis once again," Molik said.

"Both the men's and women's competitions feature two exceptionally strong fields. The Adelaide International is known for providing the best player experience, and we're eager to welcome the emerging stars of world tennis to The Drive and South Australia.

"It is great to see Jiri Lehecka, 2024 Adelaide International men's winner and Jelena Ostapenko, 2024 Adelaide International women's winner return to defend their titles."

Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said preparations are on track to welcome the players and tennis fans to see these incredible athletes in action at The Drive.

"Featuring some of the world's top men and women players competing in world-class matches, next month the Adelaide International promises to deliver more than just thrilling tennis - it's the ultimate fusion of high-end entertainment, elite sport and a total event experience," Sterrey said.

Today's announcement confirms that the Adelaide International 2025 will be the only place in South Australia this summer to see world class tennis.

South Australian Minister for Tourism Hon Zoe Bettison said welcoming back world-class tennis to Adelaide will be an epic way to kickstart 2025.

"I cannot wait to welcome these superstars of tennis and their teams and families when they descend on South Australia next month for the Adelaide International 2025," Minister Bettison said.

"Each year players tell us how much they enjoy playing in Adelaide thanks to the convenience of our unique city, world class food and beverage served up at every meal, and classic Aussie outdoor adventures to be had so close by.

"We saw incredibly strong ticket sales last year and the same is expected again in 2025, especially with the Kids Day event which sold out this year. This is the perfect opportunity for parents to treat the family filled with fun, free activities for the kids and world class tennis for the adults.

"I encourage everyone to come out to the Adelaide International to enjoy world class action at The Drive, live entertainment, as well as local produce and fun activities that will keep everyone enthralled on and off court."

Adelaide International 2025 entry list

WTA 500

Rank Player Country 4 Jasmine Paolini ITA 7 Jessica Pegula USA 8 Emma Navarro USA 9 Daria Kasatkina 10 Barbora Krejcikova CZE 11 Danielle Collins USA 12 Paula Badosa ESP 13 Diana Shnaider 14 Anna Kalinskaya 15 Jelena Ostapenko LAT 16 Mirra Andreeva 17 Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA 18 Marta Kostyuk UKR 18 SR Marketa Vondrousova CZE 19 Donna Vekic CRO 21 Madison Keys USA 24 Katie Boulter GBR 25 Magdalena Frech POL 26 Linda Noskova CZE 42* Ons Jabeur TUN

*Wildcard

ATP 250

Rank Player Country 12 Tommy Paul USA 17 Lorenzo Musetti ITA 22 Sebastian Korda USA 25 Tomas Machac CZE 26 Jordan Thompson AUS 28 Jiri Lehecka CZE 29 Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN 33 Alexander Bublik KAZ 37 Matteo Arnaldi ITA 38 Brandon Nakashima USA 39 Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG 40 Tallon Griekspoor NED 45 Zhizhen Zhang CHN 46 Marcos Giron USA 51 Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 52 David Goffin BEL 54 Miomir Kecmanovic SRB 56 Denis Shapovalov CAN 77* Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS

*Wildcard

Secure your seat courtside at ticketmaster.com.au/adelaideinternational.

Tickets start from $10 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.