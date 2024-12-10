Sixteen top-20 players, including five top-10 women, confirmed for Adelaide International 2025

Tuesday 10 December 2024
The Adelaide International 2025 is set to sizzle as part of the Australian Summer of Tennis (6 - 11 January 2025) with a world class entry field confirmed today, featuring sixteen of the world's top-20.

Two top-20 men, including Tommy Paul and Lorenzo Musetti will join Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis as well as Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda in the men's ATP 250 field. Australian Matthew Ebden, Paris Olympics gold medallist, a fan favourite and world No.13 will compete in the men's doubles.

Thirteen of the world's top-20 women will feature in the women's WTA 500 draw, five of which currently sit in the top-10,including world No.4 Jasmine Paolini, world No.7 Jessica Pegula, world No.8 Emma Navarro, world No.9 Daria Kasatkina and world No.10 Barbora Krejcikova.

2023 Wimbledon singles champion Marketa Vondrousova also is confirmed alongside Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur (former world No.2) who will return to tennis in 2025 after an injury cut her season short earlier this year.

"I am really happy to be back in Adelaide and be able to compete in front of Aussie fans over there. The last time I was there was really fun and I can't wait to be back. See you soon," Jabeur said.

Badosa is also looking forward to getting back to South Australia and centre court at the Adelaide International.

"I am looking forward to playing again at the Adelaide International. It is the perfect tournament leading into the Australian Open," Badosa added.

"The venue and the closeness to the city is something the players all love as well as being able to play in front of our Australian fans."

In her second year as Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik is pleased to see a strong world-class line-up for the tournament in 2025.

"The calibre of both the ATP and WTA players entered to compete at the Adelaide International is really pleasing and means that tennis fans are going to see high-quality, world class tennis once again," Molik said.

"Both the men's and women's competitions feature two exceptionally strong fields. The Adelaide International is known for providing the best player experience, and we're eager to welcome the emerging stars of world tennis to The Drive and South Australia.

"It is great to see Jiri Lehecka, 2024 Adelaide International men's winner and Jelena Ostapenko, 2024 Adelaide International women's winner return to defend their titles."

Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said preparations are on track to welcome the players and tennis fans to see these incredible athletes in action at The Drive.

"Featuring some of the world's top men and women players competing in world-class matches, next month the Adelaide International promises to deliver more than just thrilling tennis - it's the ultimate fusion of high-end entertainment, elite sport and a total event experience," Sterrey said.

Today's announcement confirms that the Adelaide International 2025 will be the only place in South Australia this summer to see world class tennis.

South Australian Minister for Tourism Hon Zoe Bettison said welcoming back world-class tennis to Adelaide will be an epic way to kickstart 2025.

"I cannot wait to welcome these superstars of tennis and their teams and families when they descend on South Australia next month for the Adelaide International 2025," Minister Bettison said.

"Each year players tell us how much they enjoy playing in Adelaide thanks to the convenience of our unique city, world class food and beverage served up at every meal, and classic Aussie outdoor adventures to be had so close by.

"We saw incredibly strong ticket sales last year and the same is expected again in 2025, especially with the Kids Day event which sold out this year. This is the perfect opportunity for parents to treat the family filled with fun, free activities for the kids and world class tennis for the adults.

"I encourage everyone to come out to the Adelaide International to enjoy world class action at The Drive, live entertainment, as well as local produce and fun activities that will keep everyone enthralled on and off court."

Adelaide International 2025 entry list

WTA 500

Rank Player Country
4Jasmine PaoliniITA
7Jessica PegulaUSA
8Emma NavarroUSA
9Daria Kasatkina
10Barbora KrejcikovaCZE
11Danielle CollinsUSA
12Paula BadosaESP
13Diana Shnaider
14Anna Kalinskaya
15Jelena OstapenkoLAT
16Mirra Andreeva
17Beatriz Haddad MaiaBRA
18Marta KostyukUKR
18 SRMarketa VondrousovaCZE
19Donna VekicCRO
21Madison KeysUSA
24Katie BoulterGBR
25Magdalena FrechPOL
26Linda NoskovaCZE
42*Ons JabeurTUN

*Wildcard

ATP 250

Rank Player Country
12Tommy PaulUSA
17Lorenzo MusettiITA
22Sebastian KordaUSA
25Tomas MachacCZE
26Jordan ThompsonAUS
28Jiri LeheckaCZE
29Felix Auger-AliassimeCAN
33Alexander BublikKAZ
37Matteo ArnaldiITA
38Brandon NakashimaUSA
39Tomas Martin EtcheverryARG
40Tallon GriekspoorNED
45Zhizhen ZhangCHN
46Marcos GironUSA
51Roberto Bautista AgutESP
52David GoffinBEL
54Miomir KecmanovicSRB
56Denis ShapovalovCAN
77*Thanasi KokkinakisAUS

*Wildcard

Secure your seat courtside at ticketmaster.com.au/adelaideinternational.

Tickets start from $10 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.