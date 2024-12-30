Racquets & Strings program serves up Grand Slam musical entertainment

Next month, the Adelaide International is set to serve up more than just world-class tennis action on court-it will also deliver a daily dose of music and entertainment through its Racquets & Strings program.

Now in its sixth year, this exciting initiative will showcase a new local artist each day, adding a vibrant soundtrack to the already high-energy atmosphere of the tournament.

Racquets & Strings will feature a dynamic range of musical talent from South Australia, including DJs, live bands, and solo performers. Fans can enjoy performances that span genres, from upbeat DJ sets to intimate live shows on stage, creating an electrifying festival vibe for spectators both before and after their matches.

Tom Kuzel, Wasabi Entertainment has curated a program designed to resonate with a wide audience, complementing the action on court while celebrating local talent.

"Collaborating with the Adelaide International to develop the Racquets & Strings music program is fantastic for South Australian artists and the music industry," said Tom Kuzel.

"It's exciting to be able to be a part of such a world-class event while promoting our artists to a new, diverse audience. Live music is such an important part of the arts industry and the more platforms provider for artists to perform the better.

Throughout the event, eight different performers will take to the stage across six days, engaging their own fanbases and encouraging them to experience the tournament's lively atmosphere. This is especially important for emerging artists, as the event provides them with a rare opportunity to perform for a large crowd and gain new followers.

Tournament Director, Alicia Molik said as part of our commitment to creating a unique and dynamic experience for fans, we're excited to offer an enhanced music entertainment program with Racquets & Strings.

"This initiative brings together world-class tennis with top SA performances, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates both the sport and the arts. We're confident that the combination of thrilling matches and live entertainment will offer a brilliant event experience adding an extra layer of excitement to our already prestigious event."

Racquets & Strings has been developed as a platform for South Australian musicians to share their talents with a broader audience, headlined by Dusty Lee Stephenson of Wanderers, Dustyn and 27 Club - which you may know from the Adelaide Fringe), Cherie De Klerk, Kiki and Bangaz n Ash (on the decks).

"We're thrilled to offer a festival-like experience that goes beyond the tennis court," said Debbie Sterrey, CEO of Tennis South Australia and General Manager of the Adelaide International.

"Racquets & Strings has grown so much since its inception, and this year's line-up of local talent has something for everyone."

The local talent lining up for the Racquets & Strings program at the Adelaide International in 2025 will feature:



Mason Lloyde

The South Season

Kiki Courtidis

The Get Up

Cherie De Klerk

Dusty Lee Stephenson

DJ Ash Grindle and DJ Kai Ward as

Bangaz n Ash

will also keep the crowd energized with daily sets.

Click here for the full schedule and timings.

Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.