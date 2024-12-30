Pride Day is back celebrating diversity and inclusion

The Adelaide International is set to celebrate Pride Day on Friday 10 January 2025, an exciting and inclusive event highlighting the significance of LGBTQIA+ inclusion in sports and the broader community.

Pride Day, in its third year marks a milestone in the tournament's commitment to fostering diversity, unity, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Debbie Sterrey, CEO of Tennis South Australia and General Manager of the Adelaide International said that Pride Day at the Adelaide International is designed to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for players, fans, and staff.

"For the Adelaide International, Pride Day is a focus on amplifying the importance of visibility and acceptance in sport.

"As part of this celebration, special initiatives will take place throughout the day, showcasing the diversity of tennis and reinforcing the message that sport is for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity."

Cherie De Klerk, singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer will perform a set of soothing yet powerful vocals alongside roaming Drag Queens and DJ Ashie on the decks to add to the atmosphere.

Alicia Molik, Tournament Director is pleased the Adelaide International is hosting Pride Day to show our support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Tennis is a sport that values inclusivity, and this event allows us to celebrate the progress we've made while continuing to push for even greater visibility and acceptance in the world of sport."

Pride Tennis Club President Peter Wells said that including Adelaide's LGBTQIA+ Social Tennis Club as part of TennisFest at the Adelaide International is welcomed and is a great way to encourage greater participation.

"We are really excited about Pride Day next month and can't wait to support this initiative and celebrating diversity."

The Pride Tennis Club will be activating Centre Court throughout the day.

Pride Day at the Adelaide International sets the scene for the Australian Open Pride Day on 25 January 2025.

Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.