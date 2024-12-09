Elite Eleven partner with the Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart Internationals

Melbourne based sport and lifestyle brand, Elite Eleven has become the Official Performance Apparel Partner of the Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart International tennis tournaments.

Launching in 2014, Elite Eleven set the goal to develop an original sports and lifestyle brand, in the Australian market, where fitness and fashion collide. Ten years on, and through constant innovation, the brand is looking to grow its customer base through aligned partnerships.

As the Official Performance Apparel Partner, Elite Eleven will activate at all three events in 2025, and will have the right to create the official uniforms for the ballkids, volunteers, staff and officials from 2026.

"It is great to have a partner like Elite Eleven supporting the Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart International tournaments," Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

"The partnership allows us to platform an innovative Australian brand focused on sport and lifestyle through our events and to connect them to a new international audience.

"This is a great partnership for tennis fans across Australia and we cannot wait to work closely with the Elite Eleven team to bring to life their brand onsite in Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart."

Co-Founders of Elite Eleven Lisandro Paz and Benn Martiniello said, "We are extremely excited to be the Official Performance Apparel Partner of Tennis Australia's Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart International tournaments.

"At Elite Eleven we are committed to growing the brand into some of Australia's most coveted sports and to have this collaboration as a first significant milestone in our sporting partnerships is something we are very proud of.

"We can't wait to bring the Elite Eleven experience of quality, performance and a community focus to the world of Tennis and are excited to see how this partnership with Tennis Australia can enhance and position the Elite Eleven brand in the Australian sporting industry."