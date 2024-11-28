Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paolini, Navarro and Shnaider to compete at Adelaide International 2025

Adelaide International 2025 is on track to deliver world-class tennis action and some thrilling matches when some of the best players battle for the South Australian title.

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik is excited about the calibre of players confirmed to compete at The Drive from 6 to 11 January 2025.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Felix Auger-Aliassime (former world No.6) and two of the WTA top 10 ranked players in Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, as well as world No.13 Diana Shnaider to Adelaide next year," Molik said.

"The depth of talent we have confirmed to compete so far is exceptional, and we are confident that fans will be treated to some spectacular matches. Each of these players brings something unique to the court, and we can't wait to see them compete at The Drive.

"Felix has proven himself to be one of the most exciting and competitive young players on the ATP Tour, and his presence in Adelaide will certainly add to the excitement of the event.

"Jasmine was a singles finalist at Wimbledon this year and took home the title at the 2024 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to start her season.

"And Emma is one of the most exciting young players to watch. We expect her to be a strong contender," Molik added.

These players will join hometown favourite and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, world No.12 Tommy Paul, world No.22 Sebastian Korda, and top-10 stars Jessica Pegula and Barbora Krejcikova - the latter the reigning Wimbledon champion.

Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP Tour title in 2022 at the Rotterdam Open, a major milestone in his career. The Canadian has consistently reached the second week of Grand Slams, his best result being a US Open semifinal appearance in 2021.

"I've always enjoyed my stay in Adelaide and that's why I've chosen to come back in 2025 for the third time in my career. I think it will be a perfect preparation for me after the United Cup and just before playing the Australian Open," Auger-Aliassime said.

"I look forward to a great summer of tennis in front of all the Aussie fans."

World No.4 Paolini will bring her competitive spirit alongside Navarro, the world No.8 and one of the rising stars of American tennis. Navarro who took out honours at the 2024 Hobart International, has made great strides in her career, and her hard-hitting game will surely make an impact.

Navarro is looking forward to heading to Adelaide in January.

"I am super excited to come play at the Adelaide International in 2025. I think it will be a great lead up to the Australian Open and I am looking forward to getting some good matches in and seeing some of Adelaide," Navarro said.

Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said the team are looking forward to welcoming tennis fans to see these incredible athletes in action.

"The Adelaide International is going to be a fantastic event, and we can't wait to see these players showcase their talent on our courts," Sterrey said.

With these top-tier athletes competing, Adelaide International 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event full of thrilling matches and world-class tennis action.

South Australian Minister for Tourism, Hon Zoe Bettison is thrilled with the addition of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro and Diana Shnaider joining the competition line up.

"The latest player announcement continues to build anticipation for the international tennis tournament as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro, and Diana Shnaider join the already strong competition line up," the Minister said.

"The Adelaide International is always a great start to the year, for both players and spectators, and 2025 is set to be no different thanks to the epic talent on the courts and non-stop entertainment offerings off the court.

"I look forward to welcoming this smashing lineup of top tennis stars to Adelaide in January, as well as the thousands of fans set to cheer them on at The Drive."