Elevate Your Adelaide International 2025 Tennis Experience

Premium experiences for tennis fans are about to reach new heights as the Adelaide International makes its highly anticipated return to The Drive in 2025.

Featuring some of the world's top men and women players competing in world-class matches, this event promises to deliver more than just thrilling tennis-it's the ultimate fusion of high-end entertainment, elite sport and a total event experience.

Fans are invited to experience the pinnacle of tennis in style with exclusive Premium Experience packages, offering unprecedented access, VIP areas, and a chance to witness the game at its best.

Explore the Adelaide International Premium Experience Packages:

The Courtside Club: NEW

Ideal for Unique Experiences and Small Groups

For tennis fans who want to feel closer to the action, The Courtside Club offers a rare and intimate experience. Located just behind the coaches' box and camera crew, enjoy the atmosphere of the game from one of the most coveted seats in the house. The club includes premium reserved seating, access to VIP areas, and behind-the-scenes views of the players getting ready to take the court.

"The Courtside Club, new in January 2025 offers a truly unique perspective," said Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and General Manager, Adelaide International. "Being right behind the coaches and so close to the players adds a whole new level of excitement to the experience. It's perfect for those who want to feel like they're at the heart of the game."



Pricing from $229 per person.

Package includes: 4 premium reserved seats, four-hour food and beverage package, VIP access, and behind-the-scenes access to players.

With limited availability for these exclusive packages, now is the time to secure your seat for what promises to be an unforgettable event. Whether you're seeking to entertain clients, celebrate with friends, or simply experience tennis like never before, The Drive offers the finest premium, tailored experiences.

"We are incredibly excited to bring these exclusive experiences to tennis fans at the Adelaide International in 2025," said Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and General Manager, Adelaide International.

"This is more than just a sporting event; this is an event experience."

The Sidelines Suites

Ideal for Groups, Dining, and Tennis Enthusiasts

Situated on the Western side of Centre Court, The Sideline Suites provide an extraordinary hospitality experience. With premium seating just steps away from the action, these suites offer an intimate atmosphere for hosting corporate groups or enjoying a day of tennis with friends. A four-hour food and beverage package, private VIP entrance, exclusive indoor lounges, and access to private restrooms ensure a memorable experience.

"The Sideline Suites are truly the gold standard of corporate hospitality," said Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and General Manager, Adelaide International. "We're bringing together an intimate atmosphere and VIP access, providing guests with a unique, luxurious way to experience the sport they love. Our finals packages are sold out, but you can experience this section on one of the night sessions."



Pricing from $293 per person.

Package includes: Four premium reserved seats, exclusive lounge access, and curated food and beverage options.

The Courtside Room

Ideal for Groups, Individuals, and Entertaining

The Courtside Room offers an elevated experience with access to the exclusive Eastern Stand, premium seating, and behind-the-scenes views. Enjoy a premium four-hour food and beverage package (or six-hour package for finals), and relax in the comfort of an indoor, air-conditioned lounge with private restrooms. The exclusive bar serves only the finest drinks, while the breathtaking view of Centre Court will elevate your tennis experience to new levels.

"The Courtside Room offers guests an unrivalled view of Centre Court," said Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and General Manager, Adelaide International. "From the elevated seating to the exclusive VIP lounges, every detail has been designed to make fans feel like part of the action."



Pricing from $279 per person.

Package includes: Elevated seating in the Eastern Stand, access to private lounges, food stations, and exclusive bars.

For more information or to book your premium Adelaide International experience, please contact

adelaideinternationalhospitality@tennis.com.au