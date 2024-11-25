Ace the day at the 2025 Kids' Day

The Adelaide International 2024 served up a record-smashing sell out start with Kids' Day and with an expanded program for 2025, families are being encouraged to secure their place courtside now.

Kids' Day will deliver the ultimate family event and tennis experience, wanting to attract tennis fans and event goers alike to be part of the summer of tennis in Adelaide.

The Adelaide International, a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament, will see some of the world's best tennis players competing for a total prize pool of $2.5 million and world ranking points, leading into the Australian Open.

Confirmed players to date includes hometown favourite and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, world No. 12 Tommy Paul, world No. 23 Sebastian Korda, world No. 7 Jessica Pegula and world No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova to name a few. This is world class tennis at its best.

Alicia Molik, Adelaide International Tournament Director cannot wait to see even more families on day one of the Adelaide International for Kids' Day.

"Kids' Day is designed for kids and families to come together, play, and enjoy a day of free fun. Don't miss out, bring your friends, bring your family, see some our amazing players and make Kids Day a day to remember.

"We can't wait to see you there - it's going to be a day packed with fun, laughter, and tennis."

Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and Adelaide International General Manager is calling on families to join the event for an unforgettable day filled with laughter, summer fun and free activities at Pinky Flat on Monday 6 January 2025 on day one of the Adelaide International.

"Whether you're into tennis or just looking for a fun family day experience, Kids' Day has something for everyone.

"Growing Adelaide International's family and event experience even further in 2025, will see the footprint expand at Pinky Flat to provide eventgoers with an off-court free family day out, along with the opportunity to experience world class tennis.

"Let's not forget from Tuesday, January 7 to Saturday, January 11, the Kids' Passport is back. Families are invited to visit the Kids' Zone at Pinky Flat, where they can pick up their Adelaide International Passport to embark on an exciting adventure around the site experiencing all the fun activities to collect stamps, and finally, redeem a special gift."

Kids Day Highlights:



Mini Golf: Get your game on with our fun-filled Mini Golf course, perfect for kids and families.

Tennis Inflatable: Serve up some serious fun with our Tennis Inflatable. Jump, swing, and volley your way to victory.

Giant Games: Challenge your friends to a series of classic, oversized games including Giant Checkers , Cornhole , and Finska . Big games, big fun and all free.

Table Tennis: Step up to the big table and take on your friends in a thrilling game of Table Tennis, sponsored by State League. It's a fast-paced challenge for all ages.

Water Slide: Slip, slide, and splash your way to a cool adventure on our massive Water Slide to beat the heat.

Inflatable Fun: Get bouncing with our exciting Inflatable Axe Throwing , Basketball , and Soccer activities.

Player Appearances: Meet your tennis heroes up close! Special player appearances throughout the day.

Colouring Station + Arts and Crafts: Let your creativity flow at our Colouring Station. Tap into your artistic side at our Arts and Crafts Table.

Face Painter: Transform into something magical with the help of our talented team of Face Painters.

Giant Swing Tennis: Take tennis to the next level with the Giant Swing Tennis experience. Swing high, serve fast.