Four top 25 players confirmed for the Adelaide International 2025

The Adelaide International will serve up world class tennis at The Drive from 6 to 11 January and today has confirmed four top 25 players.

Jessica Pegula (USA), Barbora Krejčíková (CZE), Tommy Paul (USA) and Sebastian Korda (USA) will join the already confirmed Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) as part of the Adelaide International 2025 line up.

Pegula is looking forward to getting back to Adelaide.

"I loved the venue, I loved centre court, and I liked the conditions," Pegula said.

"Being able to walk from the hotel to the site is really nice. I felt like it was really easy to get around the city as well."

Joining Pegula is Krejčíková, a two-time Grand Slam singles winner, winning the French Open in 2021 and most recently Wimbledon this year.

Paul is also looking forward to returning to the Adelaide to compete in the men's competition.

"I can't wait to be playing in Adelaide at The Drive and I am really looking forward to returning to the Adelaide International. It will be a great start to my season, and it's the atmosphere created by the fans that really adds to the experience," Paul said.

"I'll be working hard in the off season so by the time January rolls around I'll be ready to get out there and play some good tennis."

Last year, Paul achieved a career-high No.12 after becoming the first American man to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009.

In 2024, Korda contested the Adelaide International semifinals for a second consecutive year and will be back in 2025.

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik is delighted to see Jessica Pegula return to the event alongside Barbora Krejčíková to battle it out for the women's title.

"We look forward to welcoming Jessica Pegula back to the Adelaide International. Pegula has had an outstanding tennis season, highlighted with a runner up finish at the US Open," Molik said.

"To have Barbora Krejčíková, a two-time Grand Slam winner at the Adelaide International is a real honour and shows the commitment by the event to deliver a world class tennis experience in Adelaide.

"We know that both Tommy Paul and Sebastian Korda will bring their best tennis to the courts, particularly as firm fan favourites.

"We urge fans to secure their tickets early and witness some of the most competitive tennis on offer at The Drive in January."

South Australian Minister for Tourism, The Hon Zoe Bettison, is excited to welcome four top 25 players to the Adelaide International in January 2025.

"With tickets having gone on sale early last month, we want tennis fans to have the opportunity to secure their seats to see some of the best players from around the world in action at The Drive.

"We know the Adelaide International offers tennis fans and event goers not just epic tennis action, but a true experience of why South Australia is known for putting on world-class events.

"The demand for Kids Day on day one of the Adelaide International 2025 has already had strong interest, after a sell out in 2024. There will be no better way to enjoy the summer holidays than at the tennis."

Tickets on sale now via ticketmaster.com.au/adelaideinternational