Kokkinakis first player to commit to Adelaide International in 2025

The Adelaide International will serve up world class tennis at The Drive from 6 to11 January 2025.

Hometown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis is the first player to commit to the Adelaide International in 2025 and is hot off a stunning upset in the opening round of the US Open 2024 men's singles competition, knocking out world No.11 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Flushing Meadows.

Currently with an ATP ranking of 86, Kokkinakis is ranked 6th in Australia.

Tickets to South Australia's premier international tennis event go on sale today at 12.00pm ACST via Ticketmaster.

Tournament Director Alicia Molik is looking forward to the fifth staging of the Adelaide International in 2025.

"The Adelaide International is a world class event and we look forward to hosting another edition of international tennis at The Drive.

"We are delighted to confirm Thanasi Kokknakis as our first player for 2025. Thanasi is well loved by fans in South Australia and enjoys playing in his home tournament during the Australian summer.

"Tickets are on sale today with prices starting at just $10 and kids' free for selected sessions.

"The Adelaide International provides every young South Aussie the chance to see their world class tennis heroes at home and be inspired to pick up a racquet and play tennis."

Minister for Tourism, Hon Zoe Bettison said South Australia's busy 2025 events calendar kicks off once again with one of our city's absolute favourites.

"The Adelaide International offers tennis fans and event goers not just epic tennis action, but a true demonstration of why South Australia is known for putting on world-class events" Bettison said.

"The lineup of star tennis players is off to a smashing start, with homegrown favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis locked in - and we know he'll will bring the noise with his strong Aussie fan base," says the Minister.

"We continue to hear from players and fans alike that The Drive creates such a special atmosphere and experience, and I cannot wait to see the thousands of fans flock to the city for the tennis action again in January."

Tickets on sale now - head to ticketmaster.com.au/adelaideinternational