TennisFest 2024 Connects and Activates Grassroots Tennis Community

TennisFest will set the scene for a celebration of tennis activating a participation program of more than 50 experiences as part of the overall Adelaide International.

TennisFest is South Australia's largest tennis participation event, designed to provide opportunities for players of all ages, standards and backgrounds to become involved with the sport from grass roots beginners to elite.

Debbie Sterrey, Tennis SA CEO and General Manager, Adelaide International says TennisFest aims to connect with the grassroots community by providing exciting opportunities using the Adelaide International as the foundation.

"TennisFest is about rewarding, recognising, and galvanising our community, said Debbie Sterrey.

"This year the focus and aim are to generate a genuine excitement about playing tennis at all levels and encourage retention through return to play or just a commitment to tennis ongoing.

"With more than 3,000 participants expected to take part, congratulations must go to the Tennis SA team for drawing in such strong participation numbers across such a diverse program."

Year-round programs will be showcased on Centre Court throughout the Adelaide International, celebrating the diversity within our sport with activations for All Abilities, First Nations Come and Try as well as Pride Day returning for the second year.

Special events will also be held to recognise and reward coaches, teachers, volunteers, and supporters of tennis from around the state.

Kicking off day one of the Adelaide International tournament is Kids Day. With an expanded event footprint taking over Pinky Flat, a day family friendly fun is on offer on Monday 8 January 2024.

The Country Carnival is back at Kensington Gardens Lawn and East Torrens Kensington Gardens Tennis Clubs from Thursday 4 January until Monday 8 January.

Tennis SA State League will also be featured with team representatives taking part in a showcase on Friday 12 January, alongside a Super 10's Experience for our future tennis stars.

Alongside TennisFest, the annual Adelaide International Racquet and Strings Festival will hit the stage, featuring some of South Australia's most well-known musical acts daily.

New in 2024 is the Adelaide International Kids Passport where kids are encouraged to visit different locations at The Drive to collect stickers, go into the draw for some amazing prizes and learn more about becoming involved with tennis.

With a waiting list and overwhelming demand for our Coaches Conference and Women's Coach Connect events, interest in tennis in South Australia from within the grassroots community is an all-time high.

Schedule of events

The Schedule of Events for 2024 includes:

Date Event/Activation/Function Thursday 4 January Country Carnival (Day 1) Friday 5 January Country Carnival (Day 2) Saturday 6 January South Australian Players Club and Official Draw Saturday 6 January Country Carnival (Day 3) Sunday 7 January Rundle Mall Activation - Meet the Stars Sunday 7 January Vibe at the Drive - Adelaide International Launch Party Sunday 7 January Country Carnival (Day 4) Monday 8 January Kids Day Monday 8 January Women's Coach Connect Monday 8 January Tennis SA - Thank You Event Monday 8 January Country Carnival (Day 5) Monday 8 January Racquets and Strings Program (Day 1) Tuesday 9 January Red Ball Challenge Tuesday 9 January Coaches Conference Tuesday 9 January Women Leaders in Tennis Networking Event Tuesday 9 January Teachers and Volunteers Thank You Event Tuesday 9 January Racquets and Strings Program (Day 2) Tuesday 9 January Kids Passport Activity (Day 1) Wednesday 10 January All Abilities Day Wednesday 10 January Ken McGregor Fund Charity Event Wednesday 10 January Memorial Drive Tennis Club Friends and Family Function Wednesday 10 January Racquets and Strings Program (Day 3) Wednesday 10 January Kids Passport Activity (Day 2) Thursday 11 January First Nations Come and Try Thursday 11 January Pride Day Thursday 11 January Racquets and Strings Program (Day 4) Thursday 11 January Kids Passport Activity (Day 3) Friday 12 January Hot Shots Tennis District State Final Day Friday 12 January Super 10's Experience Friday 12 January State League Showcase Friday 12 January Racquets and Strings Program (Day 5) Friday 12 January Kids Passport Activity (Day 4) Saturday 13 January Volunteer Thank You Function Saturday 13 January Government Dignitaries and VIP Function Saturday 13 January Racquets and Strings Program (Day 6)

