Imperious Korda looking to go one better in Adelaide 

Sebastian Korda, who came within a point of defeating Novak Djokovic in last season's Adelaide International singles final, continued his mission to go one better this year, taking down Australia's Chris O'Connell 6-4 6-4 in the first of the 2024 quarterfinals.

O'Connell saved his best play until the final game, staving off four match points and engineering a couple of break points, but the fightback was in vain.

"I didn't play badly on the match points, he raised his game," Korda said.

"I wish there were more weeks here in Adelaide," the 23-year-old added. "It's a super easy tournament - you just walk across the bridge [from the players' hotel]."

There was a good turnout of Australian fans for the 11am start on Centre Court with sporadic outbreaks of "C'mon Aussie, c'mon!" breaking out throughout the first set. O'Connell does not play to the crowd particularly but is nonetheless a popular player.

And there was a lesson for the 29-year-old on the very first point, the Aussie placing a drop shot just short, which Korda reached with ominous nonchalance. Power and speed make the American dangerous indeed.

The first set passed in a blur. O'Connell dropped his second service game, gifting a break that ultimately handed the set to the American in 36 minutes.

The second set was more even but Korda served twice as many aces (10 to O'Connell's 5). His height gives him immense reach that he used in particular in the last game, stretching impressively to reach, and win, an attempted O'Connell passing shot.

Despite the result, O'Connell was not unhappy with his performance against a very solid opponent.

"I started feeling a little bit more comfortable returning his serve as the match went on but also at the same time he was serving for the match, so maybe he was coming up with a few more errors and giving me a few more opportunities," he said. "It's always a tough thing to do, close out the match."

There will be no dwelling on the defeat, he said, and headed to Melbourne following the match.

"I'm pretty much already over it. Just looking forward to Melbourne now. I saw the draw [he plays Chile's Cristian Garin, ranked No.88] so just on to the next tournament. That's how tennis works, there's a new tournament every week."

Despite a significant birthday looming this June, O'Connell is looking forward to improving his current ranking of world No.71.

"I feel because I've had the injuries and time away from the court that even though I'm 29, turning 30 this year, I feel like I'm still a young player on the tour," he said.

"This will be my third year predominantly playing tour tournaments. So I still feel young in a way."