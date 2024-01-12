Draper deflects Bublik barrage to stay on course for first ATP final

Has there ever been a match with so many drop shots? No matter how sublime, successful or unsuccessful the previous attempt, Alexander Bublik simply could not resist another go.

Sadly, for the man representing Kazakhstan, it perhaps detracted from his focus as the considerably more conservative and durable Jack Draper triumphing 7-6 (2, 6-4 to take him into the 2024 Adelaide International final.

He'll meet Czech Jiri Lehecka, a 6-2 6-1 winner over Sebastian Korda in the other men's semifinal.

Centre Court at The Drive was packed once more for a second ATP match between Draper and Bublik (Draper won their first encounter on grass at Queen's Club in 2021).

The entertaining Bublik is the more experienced and higher ranked, at world No.31 compared to Draper's 62.

The first set tiebreak was not the tight affair it might have been with the seemingly carefree Bublik handing Draper too many free points, the Englishman taking the set by virtue of steady, 'get it back across the net' play. A splendid cross-court forehand gave him the set.

Bublik gives the impression of being able to waltz past any opponent should he so wish, but with that carefree outlook comes far more errors than would surely please his coaching team.

He finished the first game of the second set with (another) drop shot which Draper retrieved - only for the consummate crowd-pleaser to then lob the ball on the volley back over his opponent.

The next service game saw yet another beautiful drop shot. When it was retrieved by Draper who was getting wise at this point, it was followed by a between-the-legs Nick Kyrgios-style shot. And remember he was losing at this point.

The most unusual winner perhaps followed at the end of that game, Bublik running to a high-bouncing ball that just landed on his side of the net. He turned his racquet upside down to use the handle to prod the ball back over to take the point.

In his quarterfinal win Bublik had run into the crowd when chasing a ball and upon encountering a man eating a packet of crisps, put his hand into the bag, pulled one out and snaffled it.

It is all good fun and nothing is beyond him. Hardcore tennis fans aside, not enough people know about this player.

Draper hung in though and for that alone, deserved his win and the chance to win his first ATP tour title.

"I'm very proud, it was a tough match today against very unpredictable guy, put it that way," said Draper.

"He is great for tennis, to play him and to watch him play. It was a really good match."

When Bublik double-faulted to give Draper a second set 3-2 lead, an audible groan went round around the stadium. The crowd clearly wanted more of his entertaining tennis.

Draper can be whippet quick when called upon, a lefty who hits his forehand in particular with cunning and venom. He was not above hitting a good few, along with some winning drop shots of his own.

At 3-4 and 0-30 with a chance to break back, Bublik tried another unsuccessful drop shot, Draper steadying himself to take the game and edge to within four points of the final before serving out for the win.

Bublik took the applause, but Draper is deeply popular and will be hugely supported in Saturday night's final.