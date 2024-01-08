Adelaide International serves up smashing start to tournament

The Adelaide International 2024 is off to a record-smashing start, as tickets snapped up for the Kids' Day - and day one of the tournament - surpass Family Day in 2023.

More than 5,000 tickets were secured to this year's Kids' Day, with a program of free family fun on offer at the new Vibe at The Drive precinct on Pinky Flat. Growing Adelaide's festival of tennis, the expanded footprint of this year's tournament will provide eventgoers with off-court entertainment on Pinky Flat - including local musicians, food trucks, drinks, and more.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament will see some of the world's best tennis players competing for a total prize pool of $2.5 million and world ranking points. The line-up includes hometown favourite and 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis, world No.4 Elena Rybakina and world No.5 Jessica Pegula.

The Adelaide International is part of a blockbuster international sporting events calendar in coming months, including the Santos Tour Down Under, ILCA World Championship Regatta 2024, Australia vs West Indies Test, and UCI Track Nations Cup.

The Minister for Tourism, Hon Zoe Bettison said the Adelaide International is off to a smashing start, with a record Kids' Day attendance and an expanded footprint taking over Pinky Flat growing the festival of tennis.

"Today is not only about world-class tennis but about encouraging families to spend the day together with lots of free activities.

"With plenty of action on and off the court, we want as many tennis fans and event goers to head to The Drive and get up close to some of the world's best players right here in their own backyard.

The Adelaide International is another blockbuster on our state's events calendar, bringing visitors into the city and showcasing our state-of-the-art facilities right around the world - with the Santos Tour Down Under set to continue this momentum later this week," said the Minister.

Alicia Molik, Tournament Director Adelaide International has returned home to direct her first Adelaide International.

"Being home to direct my first Adelaide International is really something special. I grew up in Adelaide and I can't remember how many trips to The Drive I took growing up," said Alicia Molik.

"I am thrilled to know we have so many families coming out to The Drive today. With the Adelaide International I've come full circle.

"It's a real privilege to come back and be a part of this event. I am really looking forward to seeing Thanasi Kokkinakis take to Centre Court tonight against Dusan Lajovic."

