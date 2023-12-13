Sixteen top-20 players confirmed for Adelaide International 2024

Hometown hero, Thanasi Kokkinakis to be joined by three top-20 men, Tommy Paul, Nicolas Jarry and Ugo Humbert

Thirteen of the world's top-20 women including world No.4 Elena Rybakina to feature

Thewill feature 16 top-20 players when it gets underway from 8 to 13 January.

Three top-20 men, including Tommy Paul, Nicolas Jarry and Ugo Humbert will join Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin, as well as Sebastian Korda in the men's field.

Paul had a strong start to 2023, beginning the season by becoming the first American man to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Australian No.2 male and world No.40 Alexei Popyrin is looking forward to returning to the Adelaide International.

"I can't wait to be competing back in Adelaide. You cannot underestimate the motivation of being able to play in front of our Aussie fans," said Popyrin who upset Felix Auger-Aliassime on his way to a quarterfinal appearance in Adelaide earlier this year.

"I have had a great 2023 and am looking forward to this form continuing and having an even bigger year in 2024."

Thirteen of the world's top-20 women will feature in the women's WTA 500 draw, including world No.4 Elena Rybakina and world No.5 Jessica Pegula.

Wimbledon singles champion, world No.7 Marketa Vondrousova also features, along with Grand Slam champions, world No.10 Barbora Krejcikova and world No.13 Jelena Ostapenko.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Adelaide," Rybakina said.

"As players we have everything we need in close proximity to the venue, making it easy to compete. Adelaide as a city knows how to make us feel welcome and bring out our best tennis."

Newly appointed Adelaide International Tournament Director Alicia Molik is pleased to see a world-class line-up for the tournament in 2024.

"It is really pleasing that the calibre of both the ATP and WTA players entered to compete at the Adelaide International means that tennis fans are going to see high-quality tennis, in a world-class venue," Molik said.

"There are two very strong fields across both the men's and women's competition. We know the Adelaide International provides the best player experiences and cannot wait to welcome the next generation of super stars to centre court."

Adelaide International 2024 - 8 to 13 January

The entry list for the Adelaide International is as follows:

Women - includes world rankings



Elena Rybakina - No. 4

Jessica Pegula - No. 5

Marketa Vondrousova - No. 7

Karolina Muchova - No. 8

Barbora Krejcikova - No. 10

Beatriz Maia Haddad - No. 11

Madison Keys - No. 12

Jelena Ostapenko - No. 13

Qinwen Zheng - No. 15

Liudmila Samsonova - No. 16

Daria Kasatkina - No. 18

Veronika Kudermetova - No. 19

Caroline Garcia - No. 20

Ekaterina Alexandrova - No. 21

Magda Linette - No. 24

Elina Svitolina - No. 25

Sorana Cirstea - No. 26

Anhelina Kalinina - No. 27

Anastasia Potapova - No. 28

Angelique Kerber (WC)

Ajla Tomljanovic (WC)

Tommy Paul - No. 13

Nicolas Jarry - No. 19

Ugo Humbert - No. 20

Tallon Griekspoor - No. 23

Sebastian Korda - No. 24

Lorenzo Musetti - No. 27

Sebastian Baez - No. 28

Tomas Martin Etcheverry - No. 30

Jiri Lehecka - No. 31

Alexander Bublik - No. 32

Reilly Opelka - No. 33 (PR)

Daniel Evans - No. 38

Roman Safiullin - No. 39

Alexei Popyrin - No. 40

Mackenzie McDonald - No. 41

Matteo Arnaldi - No. 44

Lorenzo Sonego - No. 46

Yoshihito Nishioka - No. 47

Alexander Shevchenko - No. 48

Thanasi Kokkinakis - No. 65 (WC)

- includes world rankingPR = Protected rankingWC = Wildcard

*Entry list is subject to change.