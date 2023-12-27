Kids' Day bigger than ever for 2024

Kid's reign supreme on day one of the Adelaide International 2024 with the first day of the tournament being all about doing it for the kids.

With an expanded event footprint taking over Pinky Flat, a day family friendly fun is on offer on Monday 8 January 2024.

Think giant lawn games under the shade of the trees opposite The Drive, inflatable games and other activities, face painting, balloon making, a newly developed colouring in station, and even the chance to pick up a racquet and have a go at Hot Shots Tennis.

PLUS this year we have added in a water slide - so bring the bathers and get ready for some fun!

Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey says Kids' Day is about encouraging families to spend the day together, providing them everything they need to have a good time.

"The Adelaide International Kids' Day is providing families with lots of free activities for the kids to keep them entertained and give the adults perhaps the opportunity to experience world class tennis for the first time.

The day has been designed to attract and entertain families seeking a fun day out together over the summer break," said Debbie Sterrey Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager.

With food trucks and cold drinks on offer, the adults can sit back and relax on the lawns of Pinky Flat whilst the kids enjoy all the planned activities. The kids can choose their favourite activity and way to spend the day, with many expected to pick up a tennis racquet and have a hit for the first time in this relaxed setting. Plus, it is day one of action at the Adelaide International with their general admission tickets allowing them courtside for all the action.

Tickets start from $10, making the experience affordable and a great way to be a part of Australia's Summer of Tennis in your own backyard.

Tickets to the Adelaide International 2024 on Monday 8 January 2024 start from $10 and kids are FREE, secure your seat courtside here.