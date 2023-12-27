Racquets and Strings line up announced for 2024

Next month's Adelaide International is set to provide sizzling, world class centre court tennis action, alongside a daily program of music and entertainment to create the Vibe at The Drive on Pinky Flat, with Racquets and Strings showcasing a different local artist every day of the event.

The Racquets and Strings Program, now in its fifth year will see some of South Australia's most well-known and up and coming musical arts performing. Tom Kurzel, Wasabi Entertainment has curated a program of artists that deliver widespread audience appeal, designed to add to the vibe at the newly expanded Pinky Flat footprint for the event.

"I have said it before, and I will say it again...working with the Adelaide International to develop the Racquets and Strings music program is a great opportunity for South Australian home-grown artists and the industry.

"Sport is the great Australian pastime that brings people together, much like music. The Adelaide International is providing our artists with an amazing platform to share their talent not only with their existing fan bases, family and friends but reach new audiences," says Tom Kurzel.

Pop and electro musician, Jess Kent will be back home in Adelaie to perform as part of the Racquets and Strongs program. The UK born talent who moved to Adelaide, age 11 is best known for her debut single 'Get Down' which was the most played song on Triple J for the month of November in 2015.

"We cannot wait to give Jess Kent a warm welcome home. As an artist who now travels the world performing and with more than 10 million streams on Spotify she is the perfect addition to the program mid-week."

Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis SA and General Manager, Adelaide International is pleased to see the Racquets and Strings program continue to grow five years on.

"Next year we have expanded our entertainment zone in Pinky Flat. With gates opening at 5 pm ahead of the evening sessions, we are encouraging ticket holders to arrive early, sit back and listen to some amazing musical talent and enjoy the atmosphere.

"It is important as an event to create a festival feel to compliment the world class tennis and incorporating local musicians, alongside food trucks and cold drinks under the shade on Pinky Flat is another way to further build our off-court experiences," said Debbie Sterrey.

Local acts lining up for Racquets and Strings at the Adelaide International 2024 include:



Sax Bates

High Horse

Jess Kent

Wundes

Vibe

BPMs

DJ Ash Grindle and DJ Kai Ward on the decks