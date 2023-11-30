Alicia Molik appointed Adelaide International Tournament Director

After 10 years as Australia's Billie Jean King Cup captain, Alicia Molik is taking on her next tennis challenge, with the South Australian returning home, as the new Tournament Director of the Adelaide International, WTA 500 and ATP 250 event.

As a professional tennis player, Molik reached a career-high singles ranking of world No.8 and peaked at No.6 in doubles.

From 1999, Molik represented Australia in Fed Cup tennis. In 2004, she won bronze at the Athens Olympics, becoming the first Australian to win a singles medal in tennis, before winning Grand Slam doubles titles at the Australian Open in 2005 and Roland Garros in 2007.

The decorated player and leader also led Australia to two Billie Jean King Cup finals in 2019 and 2022.

Molik is looking forward to her next tennis chapter as part of the Adelaide International team.

"Tennis is part of my everyday DNA and to have the opportunity to be a part of a world-class tennis event in the city where I grew up is really something special. This is a chance for me to give back to the community that supported me throughout my on-court career and still to this day," Molik said.

"The last decade with the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team has prepared me for this next challenge. Working with players and their teams to understand how to provide the best competition experience is critical to the ongoing growth of the tournament and its success."

Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said the tournament is thrilled to welcome Molik home for this important role.

"Not only is Alicia a highly decorated and accomplished tennis player and leader, she is also an experienced sports administrator, bringing a unique player's perspective. We are looking forward to welcoming back a hometown hero of the sport who is recognised both for her on court and off court achievements," Sterrey said.

Today's news is timely with the confirmation of six new players to the 2024 field. Current world No.4 Elena Rybakina and 2022 Adelaide International finalist (where she was runner up to Ash Barty) will return. The 21-year-old played in the doubles final in the Adelaide International 2 earlier this year before going on to reach the singles final at the Australian Open.

Rybakina will be joined by world No.15 Qinwen Zheng and world No.20 Caroline Garcia.

Tennis fans will be captivated to see if world ranked No.24 Sebastian Korda can go one better in 2024.

Korda reached the singles final of the Adelaide International 2023 during the first week. Adding to the mix is world No.40 Australian Alexei Popyrin, who defeated No. 6 Auger-Aliassime en route to 2023 Adelaide-1 QF.

Also confirmed is Jack Draper, who reached the semifinal at the Adelaide International 2 this year, losing to eventual champion Kwon.

SA Minister for Tourism Hon Zoe Bettison said the appointment of South Australian Alicia Molik as Tournament Director is welcome news and has added to the excitement of seeing the return of world-class tennis with the Adelaide International this summer.

"Alicia Molik is a well-respected and accomplished tennis identity, who will bring her valuable experience home to The Drive's new state-of-the-art facilities. We cannot wait to share the $48 million redeveloped precinct with Alicia and the international players.

The Drive creates a special atmosphere and experience not only for the players, but also the fans, which this year includes the expanded event footprint to Pinky Flat - allowing us to welcome more visitors to our city for the international sporting event," Minister Bettison added.

Tickets start from $10, making the experience affordable and a great way to be a part of Australia's Summer of Tennis in your own backyard. Secure your seat courtside at ticketmaster.com.au/adelaideinternational.

2024 players already confirmed include:



Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA)

Alexei Popyrin (NSW)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Qinwen Zhang (CHN)

Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Angelique Kerber (GER)

Sebastian Korda (USA)

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)