Hometown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis to play the Adelaide International in January

Angelique Kerber, Ajla Tomljanovic and Lorenzo Musetti also confirmed

Tennis action begins in Adelaide on 8 January

Hometown favourite and 2022 championwill play thein 2024.

South Australia will host the WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament from 8 to 13 January at The Drive.

The 27-year-old, who recently surpassed the career-high ranking he set eight years ago to peak at world No.68, is currently at home contesting the City of Playford Tennis International.

Kokkinakis delivered a standout performance at this year's tournament, powering into the semi-finals. It is expected The Drive will come alive again with his loyal fan base cheering him on.

"The opportunity to play world class tennis at home in Adelaide in front of my family, friends and the fans is not one I take for granted, and winning the Adelaide International in 2022 was an incredible moment in my career," Thanasi Kokkinakis said.

"Playing Centre Court at The Drive with a home crowd cheering me on is what gives me the extra motivation and legs to keep going. There is still a lot of preparation between now and January, but I am excited to be coming back to play the Adelaide International as part of the Summer of tennis."

"We are really pleased to welcome Thanasi back home to The Drive in January and we know the atmosphere of watching him play on centre court is thrilling," Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber will headline the women's field alongside Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, with both players arriving at the Adelaide International after the United Cup.

Kerber, the former world No.1 has not competed since 2022 and is planning a triumphant return to the court following maternity leave.

Twenty-one-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy will also play the tournament. The former world No.1 junior broke into the Top 20 in January.

"To be able to confirm four players in the field this early is a strong sign and commitment by the players of their support of the Adelaide International and the great experience they will have here in Adelaide. We are encouraging all tennis fans to secure their tickets early," Sterrey added.

"A big thank you and acknowledgement to the State Government for their support, not only of the Adelaide International 2024 but also for our recent $48m Centre Court Redevelopment which will be showcased as an elite, international fit for purpose tennis venue to the world."

South Australian Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said it was exciting to see the return of the world-class Adelaide International as a one week tournament this summer.

"We know the players love coming to Adelaide, and that the fans love the atmosphere and excitement of the event, as well as delivering an experience that is more than just tennis," Bettison added.

"Live music, entertainment, bars, food trucks, and new premium corporate experiences at The Drive along with a Kids Zone and themed days, means there is something for everyone, from the tennis fanatic to the casual fan and avid event goer."

Tickets to the Adelaide International 2024 are on sale now. Secure your seat courtside at ticketmaster.com.au/adelaideinternational