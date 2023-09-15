The Adelaide International is back for 2024

South Australia will host the Adelaide International, a combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament from 8 to 13 January 2024.

World class tennis action at The Drive will feature more than 170 top tennis players set to compete for a total prize pool of $2.5 million and world ranking points.

The women's tournament will feature 30 singles players and 16 doubles pairs while the men's tournament will feature 28 singles players and 24 doubles pairs.

And it's much more than tennis - with live music, entertainment, bars, food trucks and premium experiences at The Drive's new facilities, the Adelaide International is the perfect way to kick start 2024 in the beautiful heart of the riverbank precinct.

"We look forward to staging the Adelaide International in 2024 as part of a huge Summer of Tennis in Australia," Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said.

"More than 170 of the world's best tennis players will be right here at The Drive in Adelaide playing for a huge $2.5 million prize pool and world ranking points.

"Off court, our traditional TennisFest will come to life once again with activations, music, food, drinks and hospitality options on offer for a fun day out at the tennis."

South Australian Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said welcoming back world-class tennis to Adelaide will be an epic way to kickstart 2024.

"Fans are set to make a racket as they witness more than 170 of the world's best tennis stars hit the courts at The Drive, when the Adelaide International returns in January," Bettison said.

"Right in the heart of our boutique city, the Adelaide International is another blockbuster on our state's events calendar. It brings people into our CBD and into hospitality businesses, and it showcases our state-of-the-art facilities right around the world."

Early bird tickets go on sale from 12pm ACST Wednesday 20 September via Ticketmaster. Adult general admission tickets start from $10 and kids go free. Family ticket prices start at $20.

Player announcements will be made in due course.