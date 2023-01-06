Jabeur withstands Kostyuk, Sabalenka advances

Top seed Ons Jabeur will meet rising Czech teenager Linda Noskova for a place in the Adelaide International final after overcoming a stern test from qualifier Marta Kostyuk on Friday night.

The Tunisian was pushed throughout against the Ukrainian but proved more consistent at the crunch to complete a 7-6(5), 7-5 victory.

"You know I didn't start the way I wanted and she was playing really well, defending good, playing fast and for me I was telling myself just to put two or three balls in to get into the game," Jabeur said. "A little bit of experience I know is going to be much better but I'm pretty happy I didn't go three sets."

Kostyuk had never beaten a top-10 opponent in nine previous attempts but came off an impressive win over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The 20-year-old made the faster start against Jabeur, jumping to 3-0 before the world No.2 settled and began to reel in her younger challenger.

In the tiebreak Jabeur's pressure drew a string of erratic shots from her opponent and she clenched it after 51 minutes.

Neither player could consolidate early in the second set, as six straight breaks ensued.

Match point slipped Jabeur's grasp as the Ukrainian made a late push with some inspired shot-making as she kept the contest alive serving at 4-5.

Two games later, the Tunisian landed the break and with it a showdown against another qualifier, Noskova.

The 18-year-old earlier advanced to her first WTA 500-level semifinal, saving a match point en route to an upset of two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.

The three-hour triumph marked the world No.102's fifth straight win in Adelaide in only her sixth tour-level event.

Sabalenka to meet Begu in second semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka has powered her way into the Adelaide International semifinals, steadying to hold off a late-surging Marketa Vondrousova on Friday.

After a strong finish to last season in which she defeated four straight top-10 opponents en route to a runner-up finish at the WTA Finals, Sabalenka's strong form has carried into the new year.

In the hottest conditions all week, the second seed prevailed 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 34 minutes.

She will meet unseeded Irina-Camelia Begu for a place in the final after the Romanian's 7-5, 6-4 upset of fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova.

"It was a tough match and she fought until the end and I was really happy I was able to win this match," Sabalenka said. "I think because I'm staying really calm and I feel like I'm at home here that's why I play really well.

"I haven't dropped a set yet. Hopefully I'll keep going like that."

The world No.5 was in control from the off, breaking at 3-2 and closing out the opening set at the 38-minute mark on her 15th winner.

A double break on a backhand winner down the line hammered home her advantage for 4-1 in the second set but she was unable to serve it out at the first time of asking.

Gone were the serving yips which plagued her Australian summer last year however as she regrouped to book a semifinal berth after one hour and 34 minutes.

"Well I had a really tough year last year and I worked a lot on my serve and it's finally working," Sabalenka said. "[It's] a little bit easier to play. But yeah, trying to focus on my serve and trying to stay calm no matter what happens."