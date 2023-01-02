Rybakina fends off Collins, Noskova fells No.3 seed

Before her ground-breaking exploits to become a Grand Slam champion on the lawns of Wimbledon less than six months ago, Elena Rybakina held a soft spot for competing in Australia.

While life has changed immeasurably since her triumph over Ons Jabeur in last year's final at the All England Club, Rybakina snared a first tour title in Hobart in 2020 and last year reached the Adelaide International decider before falling to Ash Barty.

The 23-year-old Kazakh made an impressive return under lights on Monday, rebounding to see off last year's Australian Open finalist and fifth seed Danielle Collins to reach the second round at Memorial Drive.

She joined Linda Noskova in the second round after the Czech teenager earlier claimed her maiden top-10 victim, steadying the ship to deny Daria Kasatkina.

"It was a really tough match. I think first match she's a really difficult player to play," Rybakina said following the 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win. "She loves playing in Australia. It was a tough match for us... I'm super happy I managed to win it.

"I hope to do as good as I did last year, maybe even better."

Collins had claimed the pair's only prior meeting on a hard court in San Diego in 2021 but was unable to maintain her early lead against the world No.21 who admitted her Wimbledon run only bolstered her belief in tight moments.

"Of course it gives you a lot of confidence. I'd say those Wimbledon weeks were really amazing," Rybakina said. "For sure it's a lot to take from that two weeks. All this experience is just helping me in these matches."

Rybakina's two-hour, 23-minute victory booked a meeting with Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, an earlier 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 winner over Australian Jaimee Fourlis.

In just her fifth tour-level main draw, the 18-year-old Noskova backed up two qualifying wins with a 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 defeat of third seed Kasatkina, while fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova enjoyed a smoother 6-3, 6-0 victory over last year's Melbourne Summer Set 2 champion Amanda Anisimova to set a clash with Bianca Andreescu.

Having climbed as high as world No.87 as recently as August, Noskova was intent on building on a breakout 2022, in which she qualified for her first two grand slam main draws at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows and notched a tour-level semifinal on home soil in Prague.

"It's been a lot of ups and downs but I think it was a really good season," Noskova said. "I started around 300, I think, and then around 100 now, so it's a pretty good progress.

"Obviously I need to pick it up a little bit to get back into the [top] 100 but hopefully I'm going to achieve it this year."

At the US Open last year, Noskova teamed with compatriot Lucie Hradecka to defeat Venus and Serena Williams in what was likely the 14-time Grand Slam doubles champions' last match together.

"The Prague Open was a really successful tournament for me but as a tournament experience I would say US Open for sure," Noskova said of her 2022 highlights.

"I qualified, played first match, which was good as well, and then the doubles."

In an opening set that featured five breaks in Adelaide it was the heavier-striking world No.102 who came through when it mattered.

A hefty first serve drew the return error and the Czech, fist clenched, strode to the chair with the set in the bag after 46 minutes.

Momentum proved more elusive in a tight second set as twice Kasatkina was forced to scrap her way back from a break down.

While she failed to capitalise on two set points, last year's Roland Garros semifinalist was not ready to cast her sights east to Melbourne just yet.

The world No.8, having collected hard-court trophies in San Jose and Granby last year, broke as Noskova served for the match and looked to have wrested control when she forced a decider.

It was not to be as a lower-back niggle required treatment and a red-hot opponent ended her stay after two hours and 31 minutes.

Noskova awaits the winner of Australian Priscilla Hon and American qualifier Claire Liu.