The Adelaide International can confirm that Nick Kyrgios will not compete in week two of the tournament.

The event is clearly disappointed in this decision as would be the fans who support him, but injury happens and health is always the priority.

The Adelaide International wishes Nick Kyrgios the best of luck and a quick recovery, understanding the importance of the Australian Open preparation. He is welcome back to the Adelaide International anytime.

Alistair MacDonald, Tournament Director, Adelaide International has officially confirmed that Nick Kyrgios will not be playing in Adelaide next week.

"We know that the Adelaide International was a key lead up event for Nick and I know he is disappointed to not be able to play in Adelaide this year. We wish him well for the Australian Open."

"The Adelaide International has become a key lead-in event to the Australian Open for many players. This is reflective of the field including 16 of the top 20 women next week. We wish him well with his preparation for the Australian Open and I hope he recovers in time."

"The support from the fans and atmosphere at The Drive so far has been phenomenal and we want to keep that momentum going for the entire event. The feedback from the players about the welcome they are receiving is something really special, in a way that only Adelaide can deliver."