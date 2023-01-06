Djokovic locks in Medvedev showdown

Novak Djokovic has set a blockbuster Adelaide International semifinal with third seed Daniil Medvedev after containing Denis Shapovalov on Friday night.

A 10-minute struggle just to hold his opening service game and a delay for nearby fireworks two games later were all par for the course before the top seed pulled clear 6-3, 6-4.

In the pair's first encounter since a high-quality Wimbledon semi-final in 2021, the Serbian extended his record over the Canadian to 8-0.

It was another step up from the 35-year-old as he continued to build momentum, following his tough 7-6(3), 7-6(5) victory over Frenchman Quentin Halys in the previous round.

"I think the scoreline probably doesn't give you the right idea of what happened on the court. It was such a close match," Djokovic said.

"It was two hours for two sets. Obviously the first set was extremely exhausting for both of us.

"We pushed each other to the limit physically, lots of long exchanges, rallies, of the first six, seven games of the first set."

Beaten fifth seed Holger Rune eagerly watched on courtside as the Djokovic show gathered steam.

A desperate drop-shot attempt from Shapovalov only dug his hole deeper when it surrendered a break at 1-all in the second set.

The fan in a full-body yellow kangaroo suit danced his approval as Djokovic brought up 40-0 on serve for a 4-2 lead, but Shapovalov decided it was time to throw caution to the wind.

It was a tactic that briefly paid dividends as he broke to level.

Sustaining that level was always a big ask and a seventh double fault at 4-all handed Djokovic the break.

It was the only invitation needed as the Serbian booked his semifinal berth in one hour and 56 minutes.

"The match turned around, I gained momentum, I started kind of feeling a bit more relaxed on the court," Djokovic said. "Played really well, he got into play in the second set but I just managed to stay, I guess, mentally composed in the right moments and play my best tennis.

"I'm definitely pleased with the way I fought tonight."

Medvedev overwhelms friend to reach semifinals

Daniil Medvedev cast friendship aside to post a commanding victory over Karen Khachanov for an Adelaide International semifinal berth earlier on Friday.

"It's been a long time. We were kind of at the top with Karen and Andrey. We had a lot of matches and actually against Karen we didn't play since 2019 if I'm not mistaken," Medvedev said following the 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

"That's pretty long and yeah hopefully we can play more matches in later stages of the tournament. Never easy.

"I'm happy that I really managed to raise my level, especially in the end of both sets and really happy to be into the semis."

Much had changed since the pair last squared off in Montreal 3.5 years ago.

Medvedev went on to become a Grand Slam champion and the world No.1 after claiming that battle.

Khachanov had not beaten a top-10 opponent in 20 attempts since but reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at last year's US Open.

Neither could be separated through the first six games before Medvedev reeled off 12 of 15 points to break twice and land the opening set.

Khachanov had not beaten his childhood rival since 2018 and gave himself every chance of drawing the match back level when he opened up a 3-1 lead in the second.

It was momentary reprieve. Medvedev stormed through the last five games of the match to advance in 78 minutes.

After his epic five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal in last year's Australian Open final, the 26-year-old was not prepared to draw parallels with his form and condition this time around.

"I don't know. It's so tough to remember. I remember for sure I played well last year and I'm playing well right now and that's, to be honest, all that matters," Medvedev said. "In order to win a Slam or be in the final you have to be at your best for seven matches.

"I managed to do it once, I was really close last year here and that's what I'm going to try to do again in a few weeks in Melbourne."

Sebastian Korda earlier set a semifinal showdown with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka after taking down sixth seed Jannik Sinner.

The American saved a set point en route to a 7-5, 6-1 victory over the last remaining men's seed in the bottom half.

Sinner received treatment on his hip at the end of the first set and appeared hampered in the second set of the one-hour, 22-minute affair.

"It was a great match until something started to bother him, so I just wish him all the best for the coming weeks and the Aussie Open coming up," Korda said.

"Yeah I think it was very good, very solid [level]. A lot of great opponents in the first couple of rounds. Just very happy to play another good match, so just happy to keep going."

Yoshihito Nishioka ended the hopes of the last-standing Australian, Alexei Popyrin, in a two-hour, 43-minute battle.

The 120th-ranked Popyrin held 3-1 leads in the first two sets and fought off two match points at 5-6 in the second to force a decider but ultimately ran out of steam against the world No.36.