International superstar Hans, the Accordion Genius headlines Pride Night at The Drive

Award winning comedy and cabaret international superstar Hans the German will come out of his cruise induced injury hiatus to spin some tunes and raise the roof at The Drive, as part of the Racquets and Strings off court entertainment.

Headlining the first Pride Night as part of Adelaide International's TennisFest on Friday 6 January 2023, the Berlin boy-wonder is inviting everyone to join him on Centre Court.

In 2018, Hans won the hearts of 16 million Americans on NBC's juggernaut TV series, America's Got Talent, and if wearing sparkles were a spectator sport, Hans would win the Grand Slam.

Hans says that he has been entertaining with his own fabulous brand of comedy cabaret for over a decade and now it is time for his sporting love to shine.

"I've performed for everyone, from Prime Ministers to Princesses, paupers to paper boys, and now the opportunity to join world's best tennis players and fans was too good to pass up," said Hans.

"Whilst my dance card is currently on hold, I will take to the DJ decks and spin my favourite tunes as my dancers, the Lucky Bastards take to the court to kick off the night.

"It was game, set, match when I was asked to MC the on-court action. I mean, my humble grace and humility will be a perfect fit, encouraging even greater crowd participation. We want to create a fun night out at The Drive, to showcase an experience of entertainment on and off the court."

Partnering with the Pride Tennis Club, the Adelaide International has recognised the importance of celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, ensuring that our sport provides a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment, improving the lives of others through tennis without fear of judgement, abuse or discrimination.

Pride Tennis Club President Peter Wells said that including Adelaide's LGBTQIA+ Social Tennis Club as part of TennisFest is welcomed and is a great way to encourage greater participation.

"We are really excited about Pride Night at The Drive and can't wait to support this initiative and celebrating diversity."

The Pride Tennis Club will be activating Centre Court throughout the day.

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said with the world's best players confirmed to compete, it only made perfect sense to approach the world's best entertainer.

"We are excited to have Hans moonboot free and sporting his trademark hot pink sequins become part of TennisFest at the Adelaide International," MacDonald said.

"We are not sure how we will contain the players from asking for his autograph!"

Pride Day/Night at the Adelaide International sets the scene for the Australian Open Pride Day on 27 January 2023.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster, starting from just $20 for adults and free entry for children at selected sessions.

Pride Night: Hans Headlines Racquets and Strings

Friday 6 January 2023

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2