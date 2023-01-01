Hardworking qualifiers advance to Adelaide main draws

"Beware the qualifier" is a common expression among tennis insiders and after earning entry into the Adelaide International with consecutive wins in qualifying, some notable names will be targeting an even bigger impact in the main draw.

For local qualifier Alexei Popyrin (pictured), consecutive wins over higher-ranked opponents will add to the Australian's natural confidence on home soil.

With his big serve firing, the 23-year-old claimed a straight-sets win over Zhang Zhizhen on Saturday in 59 minutes. On Sunday, the Sydneysider fired 15 aces in an extended battle against Wu Yibing, Popyrin eventually prevailing 6-4 3-6 7-5 after two hours and 22 minutes on court.

Rinky Hijikata, meanwhile, will aim to maintain some impressive momentum in a first ATP main draw campaign on home soil.

Following his upset of No.4 seed Gregoire Barrere yesterday, the 21-year-old won an all-Australian battle with the higher-ranked James Duckworth. Hijikata, who sits nine places below world No.155 Duckworth recorded his 7-5 6-4 victory in 98 minutes.

South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon, the No.1 seed in the men's qualifying draw, required similar resolve to secure his place in the main draw. The world No.83 Kwon battled to a 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2) victory over Taro Daniel of Japan.

Roman Safiullin, who currently sits at world No.88 in the ranking, also worked hard to reach the main draw. The 25-year-old fought for more than two-and-half hours against experienced Canadian Vasek Pospisil, ultimately securing a 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3 win.

In women's qualifying, No.1 seed Anhelina Kalinina recorded a business-like 6-1 6-1 victory over Anna Bondar in 69 minutes. Kalinan will be joined in the main draw by countrywoman Marta Kostyuk, who progressed 6-3 6-1 against rising Egyptian, Mayar Sherif.

There were also straight sets wins for Shelby Rogers (over Kim Birrell) and Linda Noskova (against Anastasia Potapova).

Claire Liu, the current world No.59, staged a stunning comeback to progress to the WTA 500 tournament. After failing to win a game in the opening set against Katerina Siniakova, the American recovered to complete a 0-6 6-3 6-1 victory over the 49th-ranked Czech.

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic also went the distance in qualifying for the season-opening tournament, with popular local Storm Hunter testing the world No.76 for over two-and-a-half hours before Golubic secured her 4-6 6-3 6-3 win.

Main draw matches continue tomorrow at The Drive in Adelaide, with Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka the top seeds in the women's field, and nine-time Australian Open champion the No.1 seed in the star-starred men's field.

