Ostapenko on song against Pliskova, Azarenka rebounds

A dialled-in Jelena Ostapenko is arguably any rival's worst nightmare in their first hit-out of a new season.

On Tuesday night, former world No.1 Karolina Pliskova became the Latvian's first hapless victim of 2023 at the Adelaide International.

Seventh-seeded Ostapenko barely put a foot wrong under lights as she clinched her first victory over the Czech in 2.5 years - her fourth from the duo's nine clashes - 6-1, 6-3.

The 2017 Roland Garros champion's head flew back with giddy excitement at the mere mention of her tracer-like returning after she completed the 67-minute result.

"I was really mentally ready for this match. I was ready for a battle and I wanted to win it," Ostapenko said. "I think I just overpowered her and I was moving well, I was doing everything well and didn't give her many chances to play today so I'm really happy with the way I played."

Against one of the most revered servers on tour, Ostapenko won 15 of 33 first-return points and 71 per cent on second-serve returns.

The clinical display set a second-round meeting with Romanian Irina Camelia-Begu.

"Today I was really ready. I knew she was serving really well, so I had to play well," Ostapenko said. "When I'm mentally ready and really focused on the game that's the way I can play. I hope I can keep it up."

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka overcame an early scare in her Adelaide International opener to book a showdown with a fast-rising top-10 aspirant Zheng Qinwen on Tuesday.

Former world No.1 Azarenka surged back from 1-5 down and saved five set points before pulling clear of Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina 7-6(9), 7-6(5).

Zheng outlined her intention to crack the top 10 this season after she saved a match point against former No.2 Anett Kontaveit in a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7) thriller over two hours and 28 minutes.

Azarenka came into the battle with a promising omen having fallen just twice in her past 27 meetings with a qualifier but quickly found herself down a double break against the world No.39.

The 33-year-old recognised a need to be more on the front foot if she stood any chance of stemming the flow against her younger opponent and in full flight on her favourite surface she delivered.

"When you talk about first matches that are never easy this one was definitely at the top of the list," Azarenka said. "I played an opponent who played really, really well today.

"She already had two matches under her belt so she had a little bit of momentum, especially at the beginning of the match.

"I couldn't really find my footing and to transfer everything I'd kind of been working on in the off-season in the match, it's step by step and I hope to do a little bit better tomorrow."

After snatching a set from now No.1 Iga Swiatek in her Adelaide debut last year, Azarenka must fend off Zheng's challenge to ensure back-to-back quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old looked to have bottled it against Estonian Kontaveit when she let a 6-1, 4-2 lead slip but after both women failed to convert a match point in the deciding tiebreak she sealed the result for her fifth win from her past six against top-20 opponents.

"I always know that I have the level to beat all of them. It's just a problem I have to show it on court," Zheng said.

"I learned a lot from the past year, especially here all the girls they are playing really good. You can never relax until the last point is over.

"Today I was a little bit relaxed, and look what happened, the match became really tough.

"Yes, there's a lot of experience for me. A lot has happened the last one year. I've been playing all the Grand Slams, all the big matches. That gave me a lot of confidence and experience ready for this year to go fight for more."

After a rapid ascent of almost 100 ranking places in the space of a year, Zheng harboured lofty ambitions for the year ahead.

"I say that in 2023 I wish I can become a top 10 first, but it's a long way," Zheng said. "I still have a lot to improve, and I want to play match by match. Let's see what happens and when I can get there."

Former Roland Garros finalist Marketa Vondrousova rebounded against eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova to book a second-round meeting with Estonian Kaia Kanepi, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, while the last-remaining Australian women's hope Priscilla Hon succumbed to American qualifier Claire Liu, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.