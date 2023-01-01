Adelaide International TennisFest kicks off the New Year featuring a record number of events

Sunday 01 January 2023
Adelaide International TennisFest has kicked off on New Years Day with a record 33 individual tennis events to be held in South Australia over the next two weeks.

TennisFest has become South Australia's largest tennis participation event and is designed to provide opportunities for players of all ages, standards and backgrounds to get involved, with more than 3000 participants expected to take part in 2023.

Year-round programs will be showcased on Centre Court throughout the Adelaide International, celebrating the diversity within our sport. Special events will also be held to recognise and reward coaches, teachers, volunteers and supporters of tennis from around the state.

Kicking off the New Year was the Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day. There will be fun for the whole family with Tennis Hot Shots, tennis activities, roaming characters, magician and face painters.

Following a two year hiatus due to COVID, more than 200 junior and senior players from regions around South Australia are set to take part in Country Carnival being held at Kensington Gardens Lawn and East Torrens Kensington Gardens Tennis Clubs from 5-9 January.

2022 Tennis SA Awards Night winners Barmera Tennis Club (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - Rural), Golden Grove Tennis Club (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - City and Hills), John Pick (Coaching Excellence - Rural) and David Grainger (Coaching Excellence - Club) will be recognised with club members and participants taking part in curtain raiser activations on Centre Court.

Tennis SA State League will also be featured during week two with team representatives taking part in a showcase on Friday 13 January.

Alongside TennisFest, the annual Adelaide International Racquet and Strings Festival will hit the stage, featuring some of South Australia's most well-known musical acts daily.

"The Adelaide International TennisFest is a wonderful platform to showcase tennis in South Australia and provide opportunities for all abilities, ages and backgrounds," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.

"With more than 30 events, activations and functions on offer as part of TennisFest, we are encouraging all South Australians to get involved."

Adelaide International TennisFest

Schedule of events

Event/Activation/FunctionDate
South Australian Players Club and Official DrawSaturday 31 December
Kids Tennis DaySunday 1 January
Super 10s Experience (Boys)Sunday 1 January
Super 10s Experience (Girls)Monday 2 January
Ken McGregor Fund Charity EventWednesday 4 January
Barmera Tennis Club Showcase (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - Rural)Wednesday 4 January
Tennis SA Thank you FunctionWednesday 4 January
Country CarnivalThursday 5 January-Monday 9 January
Club Volunteer FunctionThursday 5 January
Golden Grove Tennis Club Showcase (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - City and Hills)Thursday 5 January
Pride Tennis Club ShowcaseFriday 6 January
Pride DayFriday 6 January
Tennis SA Junior State League Boys ShowcaseSaturday 7 January
Government Dignitaries and VIP FunctionSunday 8 January
Tennis Hot Shots Showcase - John Pick (Coaching Excellence - Rural)Sunday 8 January
Adelaide International Coaches ConferenceMonday 9 January
Blind and Low Vision ShowcaseMonday 9 January
Sarcoma and Bone Cancer Research Foundation Charity EventMonday 9 January
Country Carnival Thank you FunctionMonday 9 January
Red Ball ChallengeTuesday 10 January
Women's Coach Connect WorkshopTuesday 10 January
Players with an Intellectual Disability ShowcaseTuesday 10 January
Women Leaders in Tennis Networking EventWednesday 11 January
Wheelchair Tennis ShowcaseWednesday 11 January
Teachers Recognition FunctionWednesday 11 January
National Indigenous Tennis Carnival ShowcaseThursday 12 January
Memorial Drive Tennis Club Friends and Family FunctionThursday 12 January
Tennis SA State League ShowcaseFriday 13 January
Tennis Hot Shots District Schools State FinalFriday 13 January
State of OriginStolle/Hewitt-Shehadie Trophy, SA vs NSWFriday 13 January
Tennis SA Junior State League Girls ShowcaseFriday 13 January
Government Dignitaries and VIP FunctionSaturday 14 January
Tennis Hot Shots Showcase - David Grainger (Coaching Excellence - Club)Saturday 14 January

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster with tickets starting from just $20 for adults and free entry for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2

 