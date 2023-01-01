Adelaide International TennisFest kicks off the New Year featuring a record number of events

Adelaide International TennisFest has kicked off on New Years Day with a record 33 individual tennis events to be held in South Australia over the next two weeks.

TennisFest has become South Australia's largest tennis participation event and is designed to provide opportunities for players of all ages, standards and backgrounds to get involved, with more than 3000 participants expected to take part in 2023.

Year-round programs will be showcased on Centre Court throughout the Adelaide International, celebrating the diversity within our sport. Special events will also be held to recognise and reward coaches, teachers, volunteers and supporters of tennis from around the state.

Kicking off the New Year was the Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day. There will be fun for the whole family with Tennis Hot Shots, tennis activities, roaming characters, magician and face painters.

Following a two year hiatus due to COVID, more than 200 junior and senior players from regions around South Australia are set to take part in Country Carnival being held at Kensington Gardens Lawn and East Torrens Kensington Gardens Tennis Clubs from 5-9 January.

2022 Tennis SA Awards Night winners Barmera Tennis Club (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - Rural), Golden Grove Tennis Club (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - City and Hills), John Pick (Coaching Excellence - Rural) and David Grainger (Coaching Excellence - Club) will be recognised with club members and participants taking part in curtain raiser activations on Centre Court.

Tennis SA State League will also be featured during week two with team representatives taking part in a showcase on Friday 13 January.

Alongside TennisFest, the annual Adelaide International Racquet and Strings Festival will hit the stage, featuring some of South Australia's most well-known musical acts daily.

"The Adelaide International TennisFest is a wonderful platform to showcase tennis in South Australia and provide opportunities for all abilities, ages and backgrounds," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.

"With more than 30 events, activations and functions on offer as part of TennisFest, we are encouraging all South Australians to get involved."

Adelaide International TennisFest

Schedule of events

Event/Activation/Function Date South Australian Players Club and Official Draw Saturday 31 December Kids Tennis Day Sunday 1 January Super 10s Experience (Boys) Sunday 1 January Super 10s Experience (Girls) Monday 2 January Ken McGregor Fund Charity Event Wednesday 4 January Barmera Tennis Club Showcase (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - Rural) Wednesday 4 January Tennis SA Thank you Function Wednesday 4 January Country Carnival Thursday 5 January-Monday 9 January Club Volunteer Function Thursday 5 January Golden Grove Tennis Club Showcase (Most Outstanding Tennis Club - City and Hills) Thursday 5 January Pride Tennis Club Showcase Friday 6 January Pride Day Friday 6 January Tennis SA Junior State League Boys Showcase Saturday 7 January Government Dignitaries and VIP Function Sunday 8 January Tennis Hot Shots Showcase - John Pick (Coaching Excellence - Rural) Sunday 8 January Adelaide International Coaches Conference Monday 9 January Blind and Low Vision Showcase Monday 9 January Sarcoma and Bone Cancer Research Foundation Charity Event Monday 9 January Country Carnival Thank you Function Monday 9 January Red Ball Challenge Tuesday 10 January Women's Coach Connect Workshop Tuesday 10 January Players with an Intellectual Disability Showcase Tuesday 10 January Women Leaders in Tennis Networking Event Wednesday 11 January Wheelchair Tennis Showcase Wednesday 11 January Teachers Recognition Function Wednesday 11 January National Indigenous Tennis Carnival Showcase Thursday 12 January Memorial Drive Tennis Club Friends and Family Function Thursday 12 January Tennis SA State League Showcase Friday 13 January Tennis Hot Shots District Schools State Final Friday 13 January State of OriginStolle/Hewitt-Shehadie Trophy, SA vs NSW Friday 13 January Tennis SA Junior State League Girls Showcase Friday 13 January Government Dignitaries and VIP Function Saturday 14 January Tennis Hot Shots Showcase - David Grainger (Coaching Excellence - Club) Saturday 14 January

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster with tickets starting from just $20 for adults and free entry for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2