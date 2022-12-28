Wildcards for Kokkinakis, Hon and O’Connell

Wednesday 28 December 2022
Defending champion Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA), along with fellow Aussies Chris O'Connell (NSW) and Jordan Thompson (NSW), have been awarded wildcards for week one of the Adelaide International.

They will be joined by fellow Australians Priscilla Hon (Qld) and Jaimee Fourlis (Vic) who have received wildcards in the women's main draw, when action gets underway at The Drive from 1 to 8 January 2023.

Hometown hero and fan favourite Kokkinakis is set to return to defend his Adelaide International crown. His first title on the ATP Tour, Kokkinakis defeated Arthur Rinderknech in the Adelaide final, before going on to win the Australian Open 2022 doubles title alongside Nick Kyrgios, defeating Matthew Ebden (WA) and Max Purcell (NSW) in the first all-Australian Grand Slam doubles final since the Australian Open in 1980.

O'Connell was unranked at the beginning of 2019 and broke into top 200 in September 2019. O'Connell achieved a career-high ranking of 78 last month after winning two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year.

World No.84 Thompson has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year including Surbiton, Great Britain in May and Columbus, USA in September. Thompson reached the second rounds at Wimbledon and the US Open this year.

Hon won three ITF World Tennis Tour titles this year and reached the second round of the Adelaide International in January, scoring her first top-20 win over former world No.2 Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the first round.

Fourlis also won three ITF World Tennis Tour titles in 2022, reaching a career high ranking of 147 in July this year. Fourlis was a mixed doubles finalist alongside Jason Kubler (Qld) at the Australian Open 2022.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tennis tournament will feature 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and world No.7 Daniil Medvedev.

Four of the world's top 10 women will also begin the new year in Adelaide, with world No.2 Ons Jabeur, world No.5 Aryna Sabalenka, world No.8 Daria Kasatkina and world No.9 Veronika Kudermetova all entered.

John Millman (Qld), Rinky Hijikata (NSW), Storm Hunter (WA), Kim Birrell (Qld) and Australian Tennis Awards, Newcombe Medal Junior Athlete of the Year Taylah Preston (WA) have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw starting Saturday 31 December 2022.

Adelaide International 1 2023

Week 1 (1 to 8 January 2023)

WTA 500

Rank Player Country
2Ons JabeurTUN
5Aryna Sabalenka
8Daria Kasatkina
9Veronika Kudermetova
14Danielle CollinsUSA
17Anett KontaveitEST
18Jelena OstapenkoLAT
19Ekaterina Alexandrova
20Liudmila Samsonova
22Elena RybakinaKAZ
22 (SR)Bianca AndreescuCAN
23Amanda AnisimovaUSA
24Zhang ShuaiCHN
26Victoria Azarenka
27Zheng QinwenCHN
30Aliaksandra Sasnovich
31Karolina PliskovaCZE
32Kaia KanepiEST
32 (SR)Marketa VondrousovaCZE
34Irina-Camelia BeguROU
154 [WC]Priscilla HonAUS
162 [WC]Jaimee FourlisAUS

ATP 250

Rank Player Country
5Novak DjokovicSRB
6Felix Auger-AliassimeCAN
7Daniil Medvedev
8Andrey Rublev
11Holger RuneDEN
15Jannik SinnerITA
18Denis ShapovalovCAN
20Karen Khachanov
21Roberto Bautista AgutESP
29Miomir KecmanovicSRB
33Sebastian KordaUSA
34Maxime CressyUSA
36Yoshihito NishiokaJPN
42Jack DraperGBR
45Lorenzo SonegoITA
47Brandon NakashimaUSA
48Kyle EdmundGBR
49Andy MurrayGBR
51Corentin MoutetFRA
57Pedro CachinARG
61Marcos GironUSA
63Mackenzie McDonaldUSA
64Quentin HalysFRA
65Constant LestienneFRA
67Daniel Elahi GalanCOL
78 [WC]Chris O'ConnellAUS
84 [WC]Jordan ThompsonAUS
93 [WC]Thanasi KokkinakisAUS

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.