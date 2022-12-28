Wildcards for Kokkinakis, Hon and O’Connell

Defending champion Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA), along with fellow Aussies Chris O'Connell (NSW) and Jordan Thompson (NSW), have been awarded wildcards for week one of the Adelaide International.

They will be joined by fellow Australians Priscilla Hon (Qld) and Jaimee Fourlis (Vic) who have received wildcards in the women's main draw, when action gets underway at The Drive from 1 to 8 January 2023.

Hometown hero and fan favourite Kokkinakis is set to return to defend his Adelaide International crown. His first title on the ATP Tour, Kokkinakis defeated Arthur Rinderknech in the Adelaide final, before going on to win the Australian Open 2022 doubles title alongside Nick Kyrgios, defeating Matthew Ebden (WA) and Max Purcell (NSW) in the first all-Australian Grand Slam doubles final since the Australian Open in 1980.

O'Connell was unranked at the beginning of 2019 and broke into top 200 in September 2019. O'Connell achieved a career-high ranking of 78 last month after winning two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year.

World No.84 Thompson has won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year including Surbiton, Great Britain in May and Columbus, USA in September. Thompson reached the second rounds at Wimbledon and the US Open this year.

Hon won three ITF World Tennis Tour titles this year and reached the second round of the Adelaide International in January, scoring her first top-20 win over former world No.2 Petra Kvitova (CZE) in the first round.

Fourlis also won three ITF World Tennis Tour titles in 2022, reaching a career high ranking of 147 in July this year. Fourlis was a mixed doubles finalist alongside Jason Kubler (Qld) at the Australian Open 2022.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tennis tournament will feature 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and world No.7 Daniil Medvedev.

Four of the world's top 10 women will also begin the new year in Adelaide, with world No.2 Ons Jabeur, world No.5 Aryna Sabalenka, world No.8 Daria Kasatkina and world No.9 Veronika Kudermetova all entered.

John Millman (Qld), Rinky Hijikata (NSW), Storm Hunter (WA), Kim Birrell (Qld) and Australian Tennis Awards, Newcombe Medal Junior Athlete of the Year Taylah Preston (WA) have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw starting Saturday 31 December 2022.

Adelaide International 1 2023

Week 1 (1 to 8 January 2023)

WTA 500

Rank Player Country 2 Ons Jabeur TUN 5 Aryna Sabalenka 8 Daria Kasatkina 9 Veronika Kudermetova 14 Danielle Collins USA 17 Anett Kontaveit EST 18 Jelena Ostapenko LAT 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova 20 Liudmila Samsonova 22 Elena Rybakina KAZ 22 (SR) Bianca Andreescu CAN 23 Amanda Anisimova USA 24 Zhang Shuai CHN 26 Victoria Azarenka 27 Zheng Qinwen CHN 30 Aliaksandra Sasnovich 31 Karolina Pliskova CZE 32 Kaia Kanepi EST 32 (SR) Marketa Vondrousova CZE 34 Irina-Camelia Begu ROU 154 [WC] Priscilla Hon AUS 162 [WC] Jaimee Fourlis AUS

ATP 250

Rank Player Country 5 Novak Djokovic SRB 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN 7 Daniil Medvedev 8 Andrey Rublev 11 Holger Rune DEN 15 Jannik Sinner ITA 18 Denis Shapovalov CAN 20 Karen Khachanov 21 Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 29 Miomir Kecmanovic SRB 33 Sebastian Korda USA 34 Maxime Cressy USA 36 Yoshihito Nishioka JPN 42 Jack Draper GBR 45 Lorenzo Sonego ITA 47 Brandon Nakashima USA 48 Kyle Edmund GBR 49 Andy Murray GBR 51 Corentin Moutet FRA 57 Pedro Cachin ARG 61 Marcos Giron USA 63 Mackenzie McDonald USA 64 Quentin Halys FRA 65 Constant Lestienne FRA 67 Daniel Elahi Galan COL 78 [WC] Chris O'Connell AUS 84 [WC] Jordan Thompson AUS 93 [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.