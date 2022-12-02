Thanasi Kokkinakis and Madison Keys to defend Adelaide titles in January

South Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Madison Keys (USA) will line up for Adelaide International 2 when action gets underway at The Drive from 9 to 14 January 2023.

Kokkinakis won his first ATP singles title in Adelaide earlier this year.

The 26-year-old, who went on to win his first Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open, is looking forward to starting the new year at home.

"I am pumped to be coming back to play in Adelaide. January was a dream come true and the crowd was electric. This is a wonderful event and it's great to play in my hometown," Kokkinakis said.

"Last year's win was an incredible moment in my career. I can't wait to come back and play in front of my family, friends and the home crowd in January."

The world's best players will compete for a total prize pool of more than AUD $4 million when Adelaide hosts back-to-back combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments during the first two weeks of January.

Joining Kokkinakis will be world No.11 Madison Keys, who won her sixth WTA singles title in Adelaide. It was her first title since August 2019 and the 27-year-old American went on to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

"I can't wait to defend my title in Adelaide. I really enjoyed the event, city and people last year and I look forward to being back," Keys said.

"Adelaide is such an easy-going city for the players. Walking to the courts and the city from the hotel makes Adelaide a great city for professional tennis.

"Last year it was a real thrill to win in front of some great crowds. I am so pleased to come back and defend my title in 2023."

Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey said the tennis in Adelaide is shaping up to be really exciting.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the playing group to Adelaide and are eager to see the full entry lists over the coming weeks," Sterrey said.

"Welcoming Thanasi back to play at The Drive and take to centre court will be special and we expect the local fans to be loud and supportive.

"To have Madison Keys, a formidable player from the United States, return to Adelaide is also a fantastic bonus."

The full player entry lists will be confirmed later this month.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster