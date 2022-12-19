Start the New Year with our Kids Tennis Day

Looking for family friendly plans this New Year's Day? The Adelaide International Kids Tennis Day has you covered!

With free entry for kids and just $10 per ticket for adults, what better way to reflect on the year ahead as you sit back and relax as the kids are entertained. Think giant lawn games, from Connect Four to Snakes and Ladders, or Jenga and Chess, all will be set up to pass the day, along with the ever-popular face painting.

The Tennis Hot Shots courts will be in action for those keen for a hit along an installation of inflatables aplenty, don't forget to look out for the player signing area for those fans keen to catch a glimpse of their tennis heroes.

Kids will love trying their hand at the 4 in 1 carnival games, football darts and three lane basketball. Mickster the Trickster Magic Show will be performing, look out for the roving characters who are joining the fun. Catch the Nova Casanovas too for your chance to win some epic prizes.

With lots of shade and plenty of seating the Adelaide International is encouraging families to come along and for a great day out, with so much to do, let's not forget to enjoy the tennis!

Just around the corner you can see all the action kick off on-court as the first day of the tournament will be taking place.

Kid's Tennis Day is on Sunday 1 January from 10:00am - 3:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now. CLICK HERE to get yours!