South Australian young gun Edward Winter receives wildcard for week one qualifying

Edward Winter (Glenelg, SA) has been confirmed as a wildcard recipient for week one qualifying starting tomorrow, Saturday 31 December.

South Australia has a long history of producing world-class tennis players and 18-year-old Winter is excited to follow in their footsteps at the Adelaide International.

"I can't wait to take to the court for qualifying and have worked hard to get my game to this level to ensure I can be as competitive as possible," Winter said.

"This experience will help me to grow and develop my game, regardless of the outcome as these are some of the best players in the world.

"One thing I am really looking forward to is the chance to play at home in front of my family and friends and I am grateful to Tennis Australia for this opportunity."

Qualifying will start at 10:00 am, with the official draw to take place at 12:00 noon. Practice sessions will also be open to the public on Saturday.

"We are thrilled to be able to support the next generation of local players through opportunities like this," said Adelaide International Tournament Director, Alistair MacDonald.

"Edward Winter is a promising young talent, just like the South Australian talent that has gone before him, with the likes of Darren Cahill, Mark Woodford, Alicia Molik and Lleyton Hewitt," Alistair said.

Adelaide International week one competition starts on Saturday 1 January 2023, celebrating the start of the new year with Kids Tennis Day. Kids are FREE and adults just $10 per ticket on day one.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster with tickets starting from just $20 for adults and free entry for children at selected sessions.

For more information about the Adelaide International visit: adelaideinternational.com.au

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2