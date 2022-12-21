The annual Racquets and Strings Festival returns to Adelaide International, providing a daily program of music and entertainment which showcases a different local artist each day for two weeks.

Now in its fourth year, the Racquets and Strings Festival will see some of South Australia's most well known and up and coming musical arts performing. Ranging from having DJs on the deck each day to keep the crowd pumping to centre stage live music daily.

Tom Kuzel, Wasabi Entertainment has curated a program of artists that deliver widespread audience appeal, that will add to the overall event atmosphere. A win win for both tennis fans and local artists.

"Working with the Adelaide International to develop the Racquets and Strings music program is great for South Australian home grown artists and the industry.

"Sport is the great Australian pastime that brings people together, much like music. The opportunity for us to contribute as part of the overall program of such a world class event is really exciting, as well as being able to promote our artists to a new audience," says Tom Kuzel.

"Our line up of 16 different performers across 14 days will be sharing their involvement with their own music communities, encouraging their fans to experience The Drive with them. For our performers who are still building their fan base this provides a huge platform for them to perform to a packed venue and create a legion of new followers."

Racquets and Strings has been developed as a platform to give the SA music and entertainment industry a stage to share their talents with a broader audience as well as provide their own fans a new venue to experience.

The final on Saturday 14 January 2023 will be headlined by Ukulele Death Squad (UDS) at the end of two-week program.

Ukulele Death Squad have grown bigger and better since their 2017 inception, bringing a new sense of anarchy to the once undisturbed four-stringed instrument. The Squad bring infatuating energy to the uke through the creation of their own Flamenco, Mexicana, RnB and folk style which will light up The Drive.

Debbie Sterrey, CEO, Tennis South Australia and General Manager, Adelaide International is delighted at the showcase and entertainment program.

"It is really important for us, as an event to create an overall festival program and incorporating local musicians is another way to build our off-court experience," said Debbie Sterrey.

"We are proud of how Racquets and Strings has grown since inception and we are looking forward to raising the roof with local musical talent alongside the most competitive centre court action we have seen to date."

Local acts lining up for Racquets and Strings include:

Mickster the Trickster Magic Show and Roving Performers; Jordan D'Sena; Busseys; Mason Lloyde; Ella and Sienna; Alana Jagt; South Season; AP D'Antonio; Trav Collins; Zkye; Ryan Martin John; DJ Lesley Williams and Dusty Lee Stephenson; Kaurna Cronin; Ukulele Death Squad as well as DJ Ash Grindle and DJ Kai Ward on the decks.

The Racquets and Strings entertainment program can be viewed here.

Book your tickets now at Ticketmaster.