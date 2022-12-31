Jabeur, Sabalenka and top women in a positive place in Adelaide 

The smiles are plentiful as some of the world's best women's players prepare to launch their 2023 seasons at the Adelaide International.

World No.2 Ons Jabeur shares a laugh with Australian Open 2022 finalist Danielle Collins on the practice court, while multiple Grand Slam semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka appears equally playful in breaks from her hitting sessions.

It's a testament to both the players' enthusiasm for the season ahead, and some happy memories those women hold from Australia.

Jabeur, the No.1 seed in the WTA 500 tournament that starts on Monday, achieved her first Grand Slam breakthrough as an Australian Open 2020 quarterfinalist.

And while next week's tournament marks her first at professional level in Adelaide, the Tunisian-born Jabeur feels at home in the South Australian capital.

"I love the Centre Court here," Jabeur told reporters on Saturday's media day "We're lucky because it's covered, so we don't feel 100 per cent the heat. Yeah, I am from Tunisia so we're kind of used to the hot weather. It's a good thing."

After runner-up performances in her two most recent Grand Slam campaigns at Wimbledon and the US Open, the 28-year-old Jabeur is feeling equally at home in the game's upper echelons.

"I'm glad that I got the experience enough to have two finals in a Grand Slam. We've worked really hard to improve a lot of things during the pre-season. We are more aware of my game. I am more aware of my body, my game. It's a great thing," related Jabeur, adding that she is feeling positive about her game in practice.

"I'm doing everything possible to win a Grand Slam, and for me, I'm just going to go for it. This year, 2023, is about just be free and play my game on the court."

Sabalenka, the No.2 women's seed in Adelaide, was a semifinalist at the tournament three years ago and has her sights set on an even bigger result this season.

"We all here want to win this tournament. I think if I will be able to do that, will really help me in the next tournament, in the next tournament, which is Australian Open for me," said the 24-year-old, who completed the 2022 season as the runner-up at the prestigious WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

While Jabeur and Sabalenka each receive a first-round bye as the tournament's top seeds, Collins faces a tough opener against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

"We've played once before and we've practised with each other a bit, know each other's games very well. She's very aggressive, big serve, so I'll have to be ready," said the 29-year-old American, who finished her career-best year at world No.11.

"It's always tough when you draw a women champion in the first round, but I think we enjoy competing against each other and hopefully we'll have a lot of fun out there."

Certainly there are happy memories generally for Collins in Australia, a semifinalist at Adelaide in 2020 and runner-up to Ash Barty at AO 2022. She achieved that defining Grand Slam milestone despite being unable to contest any lead-in tournaments due to a positive COVID test.

Happy to be back in Adelaide, the American is therefore determined to maximise her opportunity.

"It's really nice this year that I have a couple weeks to really get properly acclimated and ready to go in full force," Collins smiled.

"I've always loved coming here. I've played here, I think, two or three times before and have had some great matches and wonderful experiences here. A couple great restaurants in town, too. It's a wonderful city to be in. Looking forward to being back."