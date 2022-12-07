Djokovic, Medvedev, Jabeur and Sabalenka to play Adelaide International week 1

Eight of the world's top 10 men and women will contest the first Adelaide International at The Drive from 1 to 8 January 2023.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tennis tournament will feature 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, world No.7 Daniil Medvedev, world No.8 Andrey Rublev, world No.15 Jannik Sinner and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on the men's side.

Four of the world's top 10 women will begin the new year in Adelaide, with world No.2 Ons Jabeur, world No.5 Aryna Sabalenka, world No.8 Daria Kasatkina and world No.9 Veronika Kudermetova all entered.

The field will also feature former world No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, as well as 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Jelena Ostapenko.

Sabalenka is excited to visit Adelaide for the second year in a row.

"I really enjoyed my time this year in Adelaide," Sabalenka said.

"The tournament is always very strong, and I know I am going to have some tough competition."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald is pleased to see a strong field confirm their participation in the event.

"We are thrilled to confirm such a world-class line up for week one of the Adelaide International," MacDonald said.

"The calibre of both ATP and WTA players who have entered ensures that tennis fans are going to see the world's best in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open.

"We are urging tennis fans to secure their tickets early to see what is shaping up to be one of the strongest fields we've seen here at The Drive, which is newly redeveloped."

Adelaide International 1 2023

Week 1 (1 to 8 January 2023)

WTA 500

Rank Player Country 2 Ons Jabeur TUN 5 Aryna Sabalenka 8 Daria Kasatkina 9 Veronika Kudermetova 14 Danielle Collins USA 17 Anett Kontaveit EST 18 Jelena Ostapenko LAT 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova 20 Liudmila Samsonova 22 Elena Rybakina KAZ 22 (SR) Bianca Andreescu CAN 23 Amanda Anisimova USA 24 Zhang Shuai CHN 26 Victoria Azarenka 27 Zheng Qinwen CHN 30 Aliaksandra Sasnovich 31 Karolina Pliskova CZE 32 Kaia Kanepi EST 32 (SR) Marketa Vondrousova CZE 34 Irina-Camelia Begu ROU

ATP 250

Rank Player Country 5 Novak Djokovic SRB 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime CAN 7 Daniil Medvedev 8 Andrey Rublev 11 Holger Rune DEN 15 Jannik Sinner ITA 18 Denis Shapovalov CAN 20 Karen Khachanov 21 Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 29 Miomir Kecmanovic SRB 33 Sebastian Korda USA 34 Maxime Cressy USA 36 Yoshihito Nishioka JPN 42 Jack Draper GBR 45 Lorenzo Sonego ITA 47 Brandon Nakashima USA 48 Kyle Edmund GBR 49 Andy Murray GBR 51 Corentin Moutet FRA 57 Pedro Cachin ARG 61 Marcos Giron USA 63 Mackenzie McDonald USA 64 Quentin Halys FRA 65 Constant Lestienne FRA 67 Daniel Elahi Galan COL

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2