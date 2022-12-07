Djokovic, Medvedev, Jabeur and Sabalenka to play Adelaide International week 1

Wednesday 07 December 2022
Eight of the world's top 10 men and women will contest the first Adelaide International at The Drive from 1 to 8 January 2023.

The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tennis tournament will feature 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, world No.7 Daniil Medvedev, world No.8 Andrey Rublev, world No.15 Jannik Sinner and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on the men's side.

Four of the world's top 10 women will begin the new year in Adelaide, with world No.2 Ons Jabeur, world No.5 Aryna Sabalenka, world No.8 Daria Kasatkina and world No.9 Veronika Kudermetova all entered.

The field will also feature former world No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, as well as 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Jelena Ostapenko.

Sabalenka is excited to visit Adelaide for the second year in a row.

"I really enjoyed my time this year in Adelaide," Sabalenka said.

"The tournament is always very strong, and I know I am going to have some tough competition."

Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald is pleased to see a strong field confirm their participation in the event.

"We are thrilled to confirm such a world-class line up for week one of the Adelaide International," MacDonald said.

"The calibre of both ATP and WTA players who have entered ensures that tennis fans are going to see the world's best in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open.

"We are urging tennis fans to secure their tickets early to see what is shaping up to be one of the strongest fields we've seen here at The Drive, which is newly redeveloped."

Adelaide International 1 2023

Week 1 (1 to 8 January 2023)

WTA 500

Rank Player Country
2Ons JabeurTUN
5Aryna Sabalenka
8Daria Kasatkina
9Veronika Kudermetova
14Danielle CollinsUSA
17Anett KontaveitEST
18Jelena OstapenkoLAT
19Ekaterina Alexandrova
20Liudmila Samsonova
22Elena RybakinaKAZ
22 (SR)Bianca AndreescuCAN
23Amanda AnisimovaUSA
24Zhang ShuaiCHN
26Victoria Azarenka
27Zheng QinwenCHN
30Aliaksandra Sasnovich
31Karolina PliskovaCZE
32Kaia KanepiEST
32 (SR)Marketa VondrousovaCZE
34Irina-Camelia BeguROU

ATP 250

Rank Player Country
5Novak DjokovicSRB
6Felix Auger-AliassimeCAN
7Daniil Medvedev
8Andrey Rublev
11Holger RuneDEN
15Jannik SinnerITA
18Denis ShapovalovCAN
20Karen Khachanov
21Roberto Bautista AgutESP
29Miomir KecmanovicSRB
33Sebastian KordaUSA
34Maxime CressyUSA
36Yoshihito NishiokaJPN
42Jack DraperGBR
45Lorenzo SonegoITA
47Brandon NakashimaUSA
48Kyle EdmundGBR
49Andy MurrayGBR
51Corentin MoutetFRA
57Pedro CachinARG
61Marcos GironUSA
63Mackenzie McDonaldUSA
64Quentin HalysFRA
65Constant LestienneFRA
67Daniel Elahi GalanCOL

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2