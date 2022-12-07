Djokovic, Medvedev, Jabeur and Sabalenka to play Adelaide International week 1

Eight of the world's top 10 men and women will contest the first Adelaide International at The Drive from 1 to 8 January 2023.
The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tennis tournament will feature 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, world No.7 Daniil Medvedev, world No.8 Andrey Rublev, world No.15 Jannik Sinner and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on the men's side.
Four of the world's top 10 women will begin the new year in Adelaide, with world No.2 Ons Jabeur, world No.5 Aryna Sabalenka, world No.8 Daria Kasatkina and world No.9 Veronika Kudermetova all entered.
The field will also feature former world No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, as well as 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Jelena Ostapenko.
Sabalenka is excited to visit Adelaide for the second year in a row.
"I really enjoyed my time this year in Adelaide," Sabalenka said.
"The tournament is always very strong, and I know I am going to have some tough competition."
Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald is pleased to see a strong field confirm their participation in the event.
"We are thrilled to confirm such a world-class line up for week one of the Adelaide International," MacDonald said.
"The calibre of both ATP and WTA players who have entered ensures that tennis fans are going to see the world's best in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open.
"We are urging tennis fans to secure their tickets early to see what is shaping up to be one of the strongest fields we've seen here at The Drive, which is newly redeveloped."
Adelaide International 1 2023
Week 1 (1 to 8 January 2023)
WTA 500
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|2
|Ons Jabeur
|TUN
|5
|Aryna Sabalenka
|8
|Daria Kasatkina
|9
|Veronika Kudermetova
|14
|Danielle Collins
|USA
|17
|Anett Kontaveit
|EST
|18
|Jelena Ostapenko
|LAT
|19
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|20
|Liudmila Samsonova
|22
|Elena Rybakina
|KAZ
|22 (SR)
|Bianca Andreescu
|CAN
|23
|Amanda Anisimova
|USA
|24
|Zhang Shuai
|CHN
|26
|Victoria Azarenka
|27
|Zheng Qinwen
|CHN
|30
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|31
|Karolina Pliskova
|CZE
|32
|Kaia Kanepi
|EST
|32 (SR)
|Marketa Vondrousova
|CZE
|34
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|ROU
ATP 250
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|5
|Novak Djokovic
|SRB
|6
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|CAN
|7
|Daniil Medvedev
|8
|Andrey Rublev
|11
|Holger Rune
|DEN
|15
|Jannik Sinner
|ITA
|18
|Denis Shapovalov
|CAN
|20
|Karen Khachanov
|21
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|ESP
|29
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|SRB
|33
|Sebastian Korda
|USA
|34
|Maxime Cressy
|USA
|36
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|JPN
|42
|Jack Draper
|GBR
|45
|Lorenzo Sonego
|ITA
|47
|Brandon Nakashima
|USA
|48
|Kyle Edmund
|GBR
|49
|Andy Murray
|GBR
|51
|Corentin Moutet
|FRA
|57
|Pedro Cachin
|ARG
|61
|Marcos Giron
|USA
|63
|Mackenzie McDonald
|USA
|64
|Quentin Halys
|FRA
|65
|Constant Lestienne
|FRA
|67
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|COL
Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.
Adelaide Festival of Tennis
Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1
Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2