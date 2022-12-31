In case you missed it - Kids Tennis Day is on tomorrow!

The Adelaide International will see the most competitive field of professional tennis players in the history of the event take to centre court at the newly redeveloped The Drive, starting tomorrow.

Everyone is invited to get in on the action and experience this world class event that runs over two weeks from 1 to 14 January 2023.

With four of the top ten men's players and 16 of the top 20 women's players in the world about to descend on Adelaide, what better way to start 2023 than a day created for families: we are just doing it for the kids!

What better way to kick off the New Year than a day out for all the family at the tennis says Debbie Sterrey, CEO Tennis SA and General Manager, Adelaide International.

"We are starting the Adelaide International on 1 January this year, so we thought there was no better way to celebrate the first day of competition and the New Year by creating a day out at The Drive with a family focus," said Debbie Sterrey.

"With the first match being played as well as a host of fun activities for the kids we want to encourage families to experience world class tennis at home. Tickets are just $10 for adults and all kids are free."

"The Tennis Hot Shots courts will be in action for those kids keen for a hit along with many inflatable games to enjoy. There is even a player signing area for those fans keen to catch a glimpse of their tennis heroes."

With free entry for kids and just $10 per ticket for adults, what better way to reflect on the year ahead as you sit back and relax as the kids are entertained. Think giant lawn games, from Connect Four to Snakes and Ladders, or Jenga and Chess, all will be set up to pass the day, along with the ever-popular face painting.

The Tennis Hot Shots courts will be in action for those keen for a hit along an installation of inflatables aplenty, don't forget to look out for the player signing area for those fans keen to catch a glimpse of their tennis heroes.

Kids will love trying their hand at the 4 in 1 carnival games, football darts and three lane basketball. Mickster the Trickster Magic Show will be performing, look out for the roving characters who are joining the fun.

With lots of shade and plenty of seating the Adelaide International is encouraging families to come along and for a great day out, with so much to do, let's not forget to enjoy the tennis!

When: Sunday 1 January 2023, 10 am - 3 pm

Where: The Drive, War Memorial Drive, North Adelaide

https://bit.ly/3FFqX6

How: Tickets are just $10 for adults and FREE for kids, book now at Ticketmaster:

