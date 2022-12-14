Kyrgios, Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula and Garcia to play Adelaide International 2

Australia's top-ranked man Nick Kyrgios and the world's top four-ranked women Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are set to play Adelaide International 2 at The Drive from 9 to 14 January 2023.

This is the first time Kyrgios will play an ATP 250 event in Adelaide, which is home to his good friend and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis. Kyrgios joins the likes of world No.8 Andrey Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti, Dan Evans and Sebastian Korda in the men's singles field.

World No.22 and Wimbledon 2022 finalist Kyrgios is excited to play in South Australia next month.

"I have heard good things about the tournament and the upgraded venue at The Drive," Kyrgios said.

"I am looking forward to playing in Adelaide. My good friend Thanasi had a great run last year in front of his home crowd and I hope I can enjoy the same success and support in January."

Sixteen of the world's top 20 will line up for the WTA 500 tournament. Joining the top four women will be Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina, defending champion and world No.11 Madison Keys, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Belinda Bencic and two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova.

Garcia enjoyed her best season on tour in 2022, reaching her first Grand Slam singles semifinal at the US Open.

"Adelaide is a great tournament for me to play leading into the Australian Open. The field is always strong and I know the people of Adelaide love their tennis," Garcia said.

South Australian Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said today that securing Kyrgios was a great outcome for the event, and a big win for tennis fans.

"Kyrgios definitely pulls a crowd, and always puts on a show, so to have him coming to Adelaide as part of his warm-up for the Australian Open is a massive bonus for South Australia. I am looking forward to seeing him play at his first Adelaide International at the new look Drive.

The line-up for the event is the strongest one we've seen, so it is going to be a very big January when we see fans from all over coming to Adelaide to watch world-class tennis over two weeks, explore our lane-way bars and cafés, and discover our city and regions."

"We are expecting spectacular tennis here in Adelaide next month, with the world's best coming to play. Confirming the entry of Nick Kyrgios today really adds to the program," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said.

"This is a great opportunity for Australian tennis fans to see Nick take to court at The Drive. We all remember the doubles final at the Australian Open earlier this year where he and Kokkinakis took victory - it is not everyday you can witness these Aussie champions play at home.

"It will be brilliant to see the top four women in the world take to the court. Caroline Garcia is arguably one of the most in-form players heading into next season and has the potential to be a Grand Slam winner.

"We are urging tennis fans to secure their tickets to be a part of the crowd and atmosphere this summer, cheering on one of the strongest fields we've seen here in Adelaide at our Festival of Tennis - with strong competition on court and amazing entertainment off the court."

Adelaide International 2 2023

Week 2 (9 to 14 January 2023)

WTA 500

Rank Player Country 1 Iga Swiatek POL 2 Ons Jabeur TUN 3 Jessica Pegula USA 4 Caroline Garcia FRA 8 Daria Kasatkina 9 Veronika Kudermetova 11 Madison Keys USA 12 Belinda Bencic SUI 13 Paula Badosa ESP 14 Danielle Collins USA 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA 16 Petra Kvitova CZE 17 Anett Kontaveit EST 18 Jelena Ostapenko LAT 19 Ekaterina Alexandrova 20 Liudmila Samsonova 21 Elena Rybakina KAZ 21 (SR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 22 Barbora Krejcikova CZE

ATP 250

Rank Player Country 8 Andrey Rublev 13 Pablo Carreno Busta ESP 20 Karen Khachanov 21 Roberto Bautista Agut ESP 22 Nick Kyrgios AUS 23 Lorenzo Musetti ITA 27 Daniel Evans GBR 29 Miomir Kecmanovic SRB 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ESP 32 Tommy Paul USA 33 Sebastian Korda USA 34 Maxime Cressy USA 26 Yoshihito Nishioka JPN 39 Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP 40 Emil Ruusuvuori FIN 42 Jack Draper GBR 44 Arthur Rinderknech FRA 45 Lorenzo Sonego ITA 47 Brandon Nakashima USA

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster with tickets starting from just $20 for adults and free entry for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2