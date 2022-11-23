Murray, Azarenka, Kvitova and Sinner to star at Adelaide’s two-week Festival of Tennis

Former world No.1, three-time Grand Slam champion and dual Olympic Gold medallist Andy Murray is set to contest the first week of the Adelaide International when action begins on New Year's Day.

The 35-year-old is looking forward to playing in South Australia for the first time.

"I'll be starting the year in Australia, which I always really enjoy," Murray said.

"Playing at the Adelaide International for the first time is something I'm looking forward to. The crowds in Australia love their tennis and they've always been very supportive.

"I've been working hard in the off season and the Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open. I'm looking forward to seeing what Adelaide and 2023 brings."

The best players in the world will compete for a total prize pool of more than AUD $4 million when Adelaide hosts back-to-back combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments from 1 to 14 January 2023.

Italian young gun, world No.15 Jannik Sinner is also confirmed to play in Adelaide during the first week of 2023. At the age of 21, Sinner is the youngest player to have reached the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams since Novak Djokovic.

"I can't wait to start my year in Adelaide," Sinner said.

"I have heard great things about the tournament, the city and the ease of the event. This is the perfect place to start my year.

"I was fortunate enough to participate in A Day at the Drive in 2021. I can't wait to play a tour level event in Adelaide in 2023."

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is set to headline the women's field for both tournaments, with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova to join the line-up in the second week.

South Australian Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Katrine Hildyard said today's announcement was yet another coup for the state's sporting scene.

"It is brilliant to have players of the highest calibre coming to Adelaide, and a massive win for SA's tennis community - players, fans, staff and volunteers," Hildyard said.

"And it is a massive win for the whole of our state.

"This will be a chance for Australia's future superstars to see some of the best players in the world and be inspired to chase their sporting dreams. It will also encourage many to be active and get out and have a go.

"This outstanding event will enable fans and players alike to experience the new development at The Drive, which will be ready in time for the first round," Hildyard added.

"Well done to all at Tennis SA and Tennis Australia for their work toward hosting this outstanding event, and for all that they do to grow participation in tennis across our state."

Further player announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children at selected sessions.

Adelaide Festival of Tennis

Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January 2023 - Adelaide International 1

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January 2023 - Adelaide International 2