Kokkinakis: “I'm willing to do what it takes to hopefully reach my potential”

An opening-round win for Thanasi Kokkinakis over countryman John Millman at the Adelaide International was significant on many levels.

After years of injury struggles, which had prevented him from gaining any consistency or momentum on tour, the 25-year-old Australian could finally be turning a corner.

On Tuesday night Kokkinakis powered to a 6-3 6-4 win over world No.72 Millman, the highest-ranked opponent he has beaten in two-and-a-half years.

It was his first tour-level victory since the Miami Masters 10 months ago, and it marked the first time he had won a main-draw match at an official AO lead-up tournament since the 2015 Brisbane International.

Kokkinakis played 54 matches in 2021, more than any season since his breakthrough 2015 campaign, during which he reached the third round at Roland Garros and peaked at world No.69 at just 19 years of age.

Those matches in 2021 came predominantly on the ATP Challenger circuit, where he went 27-11 and picked up a title in Biella, Italy as well as reaching a final in Sibiu, Romania.

These were results which helped boost his ranking from No.260 at the beginning of 2021 to No.171 at the end of it.

"I hoping for a big year and I'm hoping to keep this momentum going," said Kokkinakis, who next faces No.4 seed Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday night in Adelaide.

"I feel great. I feel mentally refreshed, physically refreshed, and I'm hoping this year is not going to be as much of a grind as last year.

"But I'm willing to do what it takes to hopefully reach my potential."





Indeed, Kokkinakis found himself on the road for a gruelling nine-month stretch last year, unable to easily return home due to Australia's quarantine requirements.

But in an encouraging sign, his body survived the rigours of continued travel and competition, putting him in a strong position as he targets a top-100 return.

Against Tiafoe, he will aim to win back-to-back matches at ATP level for the first time since he reached the Los Cabos quarterfinals in August 2019.

"I (also) worked really hard in the off-season, had a lot of my first sort of continuity week after week with my new trainer," said Kokkinakis, who required a wildcard to compete in Adelaide.

"Last year I came into the season after two years of barely no tennis, one year of absolutely nothing, then the year before I think I played five or so tournaments.

"Even though I've been around a while, it feels like I'm still fairly relatively new, (considering) tennis played, compared to all the other guys sort of my age. I still feel like I've got a lot to give, but last year playing a lot of tough matches in tough conditions, hopefully has set me up for a better year this year.

"I really hope I'm not having this conversation (about relying on wildcards to enter events)... I hope I put myself in the top 100 and I don't have to rely on anyone.

"That's the ultimate goal."