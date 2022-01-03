SA's Bolt, Kokkinakis to headline Tuesday schedule, Barty to headline Wednesday at Adelaide International

South Australians Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis will take to Centre Court for the first time tomorrow, Tuesday 4 January.

Bolt will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the day session, with the night session to include the blockbuster all-Aussie match between Kokkinakis and John Millman.

World No.1 Ash Barty is scheduled to headline the night session on Wednesday 5 January.

Barty will play the winner of Coco Gauff and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier as she kicks off her Adelaide International and summer of tennis campaign.

Gates open for day sessions at 10:00 am with matches starting at 11:00 am. Gates open for night sessions at 5:00 pm, before matches start at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.