SA's Bolt, Kokkinakis to headline Tuesday schedule, Barty to headline Wednesday at Adelaide International

Monday 03 January 2022
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia celebrates after winning the fourth set in his Men's Singles second round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during day four of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 11, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

South Australians Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis will take to Centre Court for the first time tomorrow, Tuesday 4 January.

Bolt will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the day session, with the night session to include the blockbuster all-Aussie match between Kokkinakis and John Millman.

World No.1 Ash Barty is scheduled to headline the night session on Wednesday 5 January.

Barty will play the winner of Coco Gauff and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier as she kicks off her Adelaide International and summer of tennis campaign.

Gates open for day sessions at 10:00 am with matches starting at 11:00 am. Gates open for night sessions at 5:00 pm, before matches start at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.