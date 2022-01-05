A message from WTA Chairman/CEO, Steve Simon

Dear Tennis Fans

On behalf of the WTA, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Adelaide International as we begin the 2022 tennis season.

This new season promises to once again provide action, passion and inspiration through the performances of our amazing athletes at WTA tournaments all over the world.

The WTA boasts an incredibly diverse array of players and personalities, many of which you will see here at the Adelaide International, from established global super stars to emerging new talent ready to make their mark on the sport.

The Adelaide International would not be possible without the hard work and support of their dedicated tournament team - from sponsors, local suppliers, staff and volunteers - and I would like to thank them all for their collaboration and continued commitment to women's tennis.

Finally, I would like to thank you, our loyal fans, for all you do in making the WTA the leading global sports league for women. Thank you for your wonderful support either from the stands at our events, watching on TV or following the WTA Tour through our digital platforms.

I hope you enjoy your time at the Adelaide International and we look forward to continuing the WTA story with you.

All the best

STEVE SIMON

Chairman / CEO