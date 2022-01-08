Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International week two fields

As we near the end of week one, the updated acceptance lists for the second Adelaide International from 9 to 15 January 2022 have been released.

The women's WTA 250 field will be headlined by former world No.3 Elina Svitolina, along with rising star Coco Gauff. Former world No.6 Gael Monfils and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, along with Australia's James Duckworth will lead the men's ATP 250 field.

The draws will be revealed this evening.

Adelaide International 2022

Week 2 (9 to 15 January 2022)

WTA 250

Rank Player Country 15 Elina Svitolina UKR 22 Cori Gauff USA 30 Tamara Zidansek SLO 31 Veronika Kudermetova RUS 35 Marketa Vondrousova CZE 36 Sara Sorribes Tormo ESP 37 Jil Teichmann SUI 38 Sorana Cirstea ROU 39 Liudmila Samsonova RUS 40 Shelby Rogers USA 43 Viktorija Golubic SUI 47 Ann Li USA 48 Tereza Martincova CZE 49 Katerina Siniakova CZE 50 Marta Kostyuk UKR 51 Alison Riske USA 52 Anhelina Kalinina UKR 53 Jasmine Paolini ITA 56 Madison Keys USA 57 Magda Linette POL 58 Madison Brengle USA 60 Alize Cornet FRA

ATP 250

Rank Player Country 21 Gael Monfils FRA 24 John Isner USA 29 Karen Khachanov RUS 30 Marin Cilic CRO 31 Lloyd Harris RSA 36 Alexander Bublik KAZ 38 Frances Tiafoe USA 40 Marton Fucsovics HUN 43 Tommy Paul USA 46 Benoit Paire FRA 49 James Duckworth AUS 51 Jan-Lennard Struff GER 52 Laslo Djere SRB 53 Soonwoo Kwon KOR 55 Mackenzie McDonald USA 57 Botic van de Zandschulp NED 58 Arthur Rinderknech FRA 59 Lorenzo Musetti ITA 62 Gianluca Mager ITA 64 Benjamin Bonzi FRA

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.

For more information visit adelaideinternational.com.au.