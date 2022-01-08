Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International week two fields

As we near the end of week one, the updated acceptance lists for the second Adelaide International from 9 to 15 January 2022 have been released.
The women's WTA 250 field will be headlined by former world No.3 Elina Svitolina, along with rising star Coco Gauff. Former world No.6 Gael Monfils and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, along with Australia's James Duckworth will lead the men's ATP 250 field.
The draws will be revealed this evening.
Adelaide International 2022
Week 2 (9 to 15 January 2022)
WTA 250
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|15
|Elina Svitolina
|UKR
|22
|Cori Gauff
|USA
|30
|Tamara Zidansek
|SLO
|31
|Veronika Kudermetova
|RUS
|35
|Marketa Vondrousova
|CZE
|36
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|ESP
|37
|Jil Teichmann
|SUI
|38
|Sorana Cirstea
|ROU
|39
|Liudmila Samsonova
|RUS
|40
|Shelby Rogers
|USA
|43
|Viktorija Golubic
|SUI
|47
|Ann Li
|USA
|48
|Tereza Martincova
|CZE
|49
|Katerina Siniakova
|CZE
|50
|Marta Kostyuk
|UKR
|51
|Alison Riske
|USA
|52
|Anhelina Kalinina
|UKR
|53
|Jasmine Paolini
|ITA
|56
|Madison Keys
|USA
|57
|Magda Linette
|POL
|58
|Madison Brengle
|USA
|60
|Alize Cornet
|FRA
ATP 250
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|21
|Gael Monfils
|FRA
|24
|John Isner
|USA
|29
|Karen Khachanov
|RUS
|30
|Marin Cilic
|CRO
|31
|Lloyd Harris
|RSA
|36
|Alexander Bublik
|KAZ
|38
|Frances Tiafoe
|USA
|40
|Marton Fucsovics
|HUN
|43
|Tommy Paul
|USA
|46
|Benoit Paire
|FRA
|49
|James Duckworth
|AUS
|51
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|GER
|52
|Laslo Djere
|SRB
|53
|Soonwoo Kwon
|KOR
|55
|Mackenzie McDonald
|USA
|57
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|NED
|58
|Arthur Rinderknech
|FRA
|59
|Lorenzo Musetti
|ITA
|62
|Gianluca Mager
|ITA
|64
|Benjamin Bonzi
|FRA
Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.
For more information visit adelaideinternational.com.au.