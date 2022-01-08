Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International week two fields

Saturday 08 January 2022
As we near the end of week one, the updated acceptance lists for the second Adelaide International from 9 to 15 January 2022 have been released.

The women's WTA 250 field will be headlined by former world No.3 Elina Svitolina, along with rising star Coco Gauff. Former world No.6 Gael Monfils and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, along with Australia's James Duckworth will lead the men's ATP 250 field.

The draws will be revealed this evening.

Adelaide International 2022
Week 2 (9 to 15 January 2022)

WTA 250

Rank Player Country
15Elina SvitolinaUKR
22Cori GauffUSA
30Tamara ZidansekSLO
31Veronika KudermetovaRUS
35Marketa VondrousovaCZE
36Sara Sorribes TormoESP
37Jil TeichmannSUI
38Sorana CirsteaROU
39Liudmila SamsonovaRUS
40Shelby RogersUSA
43Viktorija GolubicSUI
47Ann LiUSA
48Tereza MartincovaCZE
49Katerina SiniakovaCZE
50Marta KostyukUKR
51Alison RiskeUSA
52Anhelina KalininaUKR
53Jasmine PaoliniITA
56Madison KeysUSA
57Magda LinettePOL
58Madison BrengleUSA
60Alize CornetFRA

ATP 250

Rank Player Country
21Gael MonfilsFRA
24John IsnerUSA
29Karen KhachanovRUS
30Marin CilicCRO
31Lloyd HarrisRSA
36Alexander BublikKAZ
38Frances TiafoeUSA
40Marton FucsovicsHUN
43Tommy PaulUSA
46Benoit PaireFRA
49James DuckworthAUS
51Jan-Lennard StruffGER
52Laslo DjereSRB
53Soonwoo KwonKOR
55Mackenzie McDonaldUSA
57Botic van de ZandschulpNED
58Arthur RinderknechFRA
59Lorenzo MusettiITA
62Gianluca MagerITA
64Benjamin BonziFRA

