A bumper day at the Racquets and Strings Festival

The Adelaide International Racquets and Strings Festival is a key part of the fun at this year's tournament. Running for its third year and presented in association with Wasabi Entertainment, the schedule showcases some of Adelaide's most talented vocalists and musicians.

The addition of Pinky Flat as the new entertainment zone, The Lawn, is coupled with food trucks, a two-story Peroni bar, big screen, and of course our talented artists.

You can find artists live on The Lawn at 2pm and 5pm, plus we have live DJ sets on Centre Court for the finals!

Saturday 8 January is a bumper entertainment day, with live music not to miss:

The Lawn



2-3:30pm -Jo Amputch

5-5:50pm -Marlon





-Marlon Marlon Motlop

Grayson Rotumah

Nate Rigney

Daniel Diapolo

6:10pm-7pm - Stellie





- Stellie Gabriella Pansini

Max Garcia Underwood

Centre Court

6pm - Alex Aungles

With ground passes from just $9, this really is one not to miss!

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Early bird tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.