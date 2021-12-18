Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International week two fields

The playing fields for the second Adelaide International from 9 to 15 January 2022 have been revealed.
The women's WTA 250 field will be headlined by former world No.3 Elina Svitolina, along with rising star Cori Gauff.
Former world No.6 Gael Monfils and big-serving American John Isner, along with Australia's James Duckworth will lead the men's ATP 250 field.
Adelaide International 2022
Week 2 (9 to 15 January 2022)
WTA 250
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|15
|Elina Svitolina
|UKR
|22
|Cori Gauff
|USA
|30
|Tamara Zidansek
|SLO
|31
|Veronika Kudermetova
|RUS
|34
|Camila Giorgi
|ITA
|35
|Marketa Vondrousova
|CZE
|36
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|ESP
|37
|Jil Teichmann
|SUI
|38
|Sorana Cirstea
|ROU
|39
|Liudmila Samsonova
|RUS
|40
|Shelby Rogers
|USA
|42
|Yulia Putintseva
|KAZ
|43
|Viktorija Golubic
|SUI
|44
|Clara Tauson
|DEN
|47
|Ann Li
|USA
|48
|Tereza Martincova
|CZE
|49
|Katerina Siniakova
|CZE
|50
|Marta Kostyuk
|UKR
|51
|Alison Riske
|USA
|52
|Anhelina Kalinina
|UKR
|53
|Jasmine Paolini
|ITA
ATP 250
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|21
|Gael Monfils
|FRA
|24
|John Isner
|USA
|29
|Karen Khachanov
|RUS
|30
|Marin Cilic
|CRO
|31
|Lloyd Harris
|RSA
|36
|Alexander Bublik
|KAZ
|38
|Frances Tiafoe
|USA
|40
|Marton Fucsovics
|HUN
|41
|Sebastian Korda
|USA
|43
|Tommy Paul
|USA
|46
|Benoit Paire
|FRA
|49
|James Duckworth
|AUS
|51
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|GER
|52
|Laslo Djere
|SRB
|53
|Soonwoo Kwon
|KOR
|54
|Dominik Koepfer
|GER
|55
|Mackenzie McDonald
|USA
|56
|Jenson Brooksby
|USA
|57
|Botic van de Zandschulp
|NED