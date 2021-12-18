Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International week two fields

The playing fields for the second Adelaide International from 9 to 15 January 2022 have been revealed.

The women's WTA 250 field will be headlined by former world No.3 Elina Svitolina, along with rising star Cori Gauff.

Former world No.6 Gael Monfils and big-serving American John Isner, along with Australia's James Duckworth will lead the men's ATP 250 field.

Adelaide International 2022

Week 2 (9 to 15 January 2022)

WTA 250

Rank Player Country 15 Elina Svitolina UKR 22 Cori Gauff USA 30 Tamara Zidansek SLO 31 Veronika Kudermetova RUS 34 Camila Giorgi ITA 35 Marketa Vondrousova CZE 36 Sara Sorribes Tormo ESP 37 Jil Teichmann SUI 38 Sorana Cirstea ROU 39 Liudmila Samsonova RUS 40 Shelby Rogers USA 42 Yulia Putintseva KAZ 43 Viktorija Golubic SUI 44 Clara Tauson DEN 47 Ann Li USA 48 Tereza Martincova CZE 49 Katerina Siniakova CZE 50 Marta Kostyuk UKR 51 Alison Riske USA 52 Anhelina Kalinina UKR 53 Jasmine Paolini ITA

ATP 250