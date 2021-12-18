Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International week two fields

Saturday 18 December 2021
The playing fields for the second Adelaide International from 9 to 15 January 2022 have been revealed.

The women's WTA 250 field will be headlined by former world No.3 Elina Svitolina, along with rising star Cori Gauff.

Former world No.6 Gael Monfils and big-serving American John Isner, along with Australia's James Duckworth will lead the men's ATP 250 field.

Adelaide International 2022
Week 2 (9 to 15 January 2022)

WTA 250

Rank Player Country
15Elina SvitolinaUKR
22Cori GauffUSA
30Tamara ZidansekSLO
31Veronika KudermetovaRUS
34Camila GiorgiITA
35Marketa VondrousovaCZE
36Sara Sorribes TormoESP
37Jil TeichmannSUI
38Sorana CirsteaROU
39Liudmila SamsonovaRUS
40Shelby RogersUSA
42Yulia PutintsevaKAZ
43Viktorija GolubicSUI
44Clara TausonDEN
47Ann LiUSA
48Tereza MartincovaCZE
49Katerina SiniakovaCZE
50Marta KostyukUKR
51Alison RiskeUSA
52Anhelina KalininaUKR
53Jasmine PaoliniITA

 

ATP 250

Rank Player Country
21Gael MonfilsFRA
24John IsnerUSA
29Karen KhachanovRUS
30Marin CilicCRO
31Lloyd HarrisRSA
36Alexander BublikKAZ
38Frances TiafoeUSA
40Marton FucsovicsHUN
41Sebastian KordaUSA
43Tommy PaulUSA
46Benoit PaireFRA
49James DuckworthAUS
51Jan-Lennard StruffGER
52Laslo DjereSRB
53Soonwoo KwonKOR
54Dominik KoepferGER
55Mackenzie McDonaldUSA
56Jenson BrooksbyUSA
57Botic van de ZandschulpNED

 