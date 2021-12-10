Ash Barty and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International fields

The playing fields for the first Adelaide International from 2 to 9 January 2022 have been revealed.

Inaugural Adelaide International champion and world No.1 Ash Barty has entered and will join nine out of the world's top ten women in South Australia, including defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Former world No.1s Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka also join the star-studded entry list. In total, the women's field holds 12 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

Former world No.6 and crowd-favourite Gael Monfils, world No.29 Karen Khachanov, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic along with Australia's John Millman will lead the men's ATP 250 field.

"Once again, the eyes of the world will be on our great state with our $44 million transformation of Memorial Drive the centrepiece of this exciting tournament," SA Premier Steven Marshall said.

"The calibre of players we're able to attract is testament to the smart investment we've made in the venue."

"To have players the calibre of Ash Barty and Gael Monfils heading to Adelaide is such exciting news for all tennis fans," SA Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Corey Wingard said.

"The venue is looking fantastic and will be event ready for January with the project fully completed later in 2022."

"We are thrilled to announce a star-studded field for week one of the Adelaide International," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald added.

"Hosting nine out of the top ten women including world No.1 Ash Barty and defending champion Iga Swiatek is a huge coup for Adelaide.

"We are excited for everyone to join us for what is sure to be a wonderful fortnight of tennis."

Adelaide International 2022

Week 1 (2 to 9 January 2022)

WTA 500

Rank Player Country 1 Ashleigh Barty AUS 2 Aryna Sabalenka BLR 3 Garbine Muguruza ESP 4 Karolina Pliskova CZE 5 Barbora Krejcikova CZE 6 Maria Sakkari GRE 8 Paula Badosa ESP 9 Iga Swiatek POL 10 Ons Jabeur TUN 12 Sofia Kenin USA 14 Elena Rybakina KAZ 15 Elina Svitolina UKR 17 Petra Kvitova CZE 22 Cori Gauff USA 23 Belinda Bencic SUI 24 Leylah Fernandez CAN 27 Victoria Azarenka BLR 28 Jelena Ostapenko LAT 30 Tamara Zidansek SLO 33 Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS

ATP 250

Rank Player Country 21 Gael Monfils FRA 29 Karen Khachanov RUS 30 Marin Cilic CRO 35 Ugo Humbert FRA 38 Frances Tiafoe USA 40 Marton Fucsovics HUN 41 Sebastian Korda USA 43 Tommy Paul USA 52 Laslo Djere SRB 53 Soonwoo Kwon KOR 58 Arthur Rinderknech FRA 59 Lorenzo Musetti ITA 62 Gianluca Mager ITA 64 Benjamin Bonzi FRA 69 Miomir Kecmanovic SRB 72 John Millman AUS 79 Roberto Carballes Baena ESP 81 Yoshihito Nishioka JPN 83 Jiri Vesely CZE 84 Daniel Altmaier GER 85 Steve Johnson USA

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from 12:00 noon ACDT, Friday 17 December 2021. Early bird tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.