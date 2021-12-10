Ash Barty and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International fields

Friday 10 December 2021
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Ashleigh Barty of Australia smiles in her match against Simona Halep of Romania during the 'A Day at the Drive' exhibition tournament at Memorial Drive on January 29, 2021 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

The playing fields for the first Adelaide International from 2 to 9 January 2022 have been revealed.

Inaugural Adelaide International champion and world No.1 Ash Barty has entered and will join nine out of the world's top ten women in South Australia, including defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Former world No.1s Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka also join the star-studded entry list. In total, the women's field holds 12 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

Former world No.6 and crowd-favourite Gael Monfils, world No.29 Karen Khachanov, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic along with Australia's John Millman will lead the men's ATP 250 field.

"Once again, the eyes of the world will be on our great state with our $44 million transformation of Memorial Drive the centrepiece of this exciting tournament," SA Premier Steven Marshall said.

"The calibre of players we're able to attract is testament to the smart investment we've made in the venue."

"To have players the calibre of Ash Barty and Gael Monfils heading to Adelaide is such exciting news for all tennis fans," SA Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Corey Wingard said.

"The venue is looking fantastic and will be event ready for January with the project fully completed later in 2022."

"We are thrilled to announce a star-studded field for week one of the Adelaide International," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald added.

"Hosting nine out of the top ten women including world No.1 Ash Barty and defending champion Iga Swiatek is a huge coup for Adelaide.

"We are excited for everyone to join us for what is sure to be a wonderful fortnight of tennis."

Adelaide International 2022
Week 1 (2 to 9 January 2022)

WTA 500

Rank Player Country
1Ashleigh BartyAUS
2Aryna SabalenkaBLR
3Garbine MuguruzaESP
4Karolina PliskovaCZE
5Barbora KrejcikovaCZE
6Maria SakkariGRE
8Paula BadosaESP
9Iga SwiatekPOL
10Ons JabeurTUN
12Sofia KeninUSA
14Elena RybakinaKAZ
15Elina SvitolinaUKR
17Petra KvitovaCZE
22Cori GauffUSA
23Belinda BencicSUI
24Leylah FernandezCAN
27Victoria AzarenkaBLR
28Jelena OstapenkoLAT
30Tamara ZidansekSLO
33Ekaterina AlexandrovaRUS

ATP 250

Rank Player Country
21Gael MonfilsFRA
29Karen KhachanovRUS
30Marin CilicCRO
35Ugo HumbertFRA
38Frances TiafoeUSA
40Marton FucsovicsHUN
41Sebastian KordaUSA
43Tommy PaulUSA
52Laslo DjereSRB
53Soonwoo KwonKOR
58Arthur RinderknechFRA
59Lorenzo MusettiITA
62Gianluca MagerITA
64Benjamin BonziFRA
69Miomir KecmanovicSRB
72John MillmanAUS
79Roberto Carballes BaenaESP
81Yoshihito NishiokaJPN
83Jiri VeselyCZE
84Daniel AltmaierGER
85Steve JohnsonUSA

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from 12:00 noon ACDT, Friday 17 December 2021. Early bird tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.