Ash Barty and Gael Monfils lead Adelaide International fields

The playing fields for the first Adelaide International from 2 to 9 January 2022 have been revealed.
Inaugural Adelaide International champion and world No.1 Ash Barty has entered and will join nine out of the world's top ten women in South Australia, including defending champion Iga Swiatek.
Former world No.1s Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova and Victoria Azarenka also join the star-studded entry list. In total, the women's field holds 12 Grand Slam singles titles between them.
Former world No.6 and crowd-favourite Gael Monfils, world No.29 Karen Khachanov, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic along with Australia's John Millman will lead the men's ATP 250 field.
"Once again, the eyes of the world will be on our great state with our $44 million transformation of Memorial Drive the centrepiece of this exciting tournament," SA Premier Steven Marshall said.
"The calibre of players we're able to attract is testament to the smart investment we've made in the venue."
"To have players the calibre of Ash Barty and Gael Monfils heading to Adelaide is such exciting news for all tennis fans," SA Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Corey Wingard said.
"The venue is looking fantastic and will be event ready for January with the project fully completed later in 2022."
"We are thrilled to announce a star-studded field for week one of the Adelaide International," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald added.
"Hosting nine out of the top ten women including world No.1 Ash Barty and defending champion Iga Swiatek is a huge coup for Adelaide.
"We are excited for everyone to join us for what is sure to be a wonderful fortnight of tennis."
Adelaide International 2022
Week 1 (2 to 9 January 2022)
WTA 500
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|1
|Ashleigh Barty
|AUS
|2
|Aryna Sabalenka
|BLR
|3
|Garbine Muguruza
|ESP
|4
|Karolina Pliskova
|CZE
|5
|Barbora Krejcikova
|CZE
|6
|Maria Sakkari
|GRE
|8
|Paula Badosa
|ESP
|9
|Iga Swiatek
|POL
|10
|Ons Jabeur
|TUN
|12
|Sofia Kenin
|USA
|14
|Elena Rybakina
|KAZ
|15
|Elina Svitolina
|UKR
|17
|Petra Kvitova
|CZE
|22
|Cori Gauff
|USA
|23
|Belinda Bencic
|SUI
|24
|Leylah Fernandez
|CAN
|27
|Victoria Azarenka
|BLR
|28
|Jelena Ostapenko
|LAT
|30
|Tamara Zidansek
|SLO
|33
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|RUS
ATP 250
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|21
|Gael Monfils
|FRA
|29
|Karen Khachanov
|RUS
|30
|Marin Cilic
|CRO
|35
|Ugo Humbert
|FRA
|38
|Frances Tiafoe
|USA
|40
|Marton Fucsovics
|HUN
|41
|Sebastian Korda
|USA
|43
|Tommy Paul
|USA
|52
|Laslo Djere
|SRB
|53
|Soonwoo Kwon
|KOR
|58
|Arthur Rinderknech
|FRA
|59
|Lorenzo Musetti
|ITA
|62
|Gianluca Mager
|ITA
|64
|Benjamin Bonzi
|FRA
|69
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|SRB
|72
|John Millman
|AUS
|79
|Roberto Carballes Baena
|ESP
|81
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|JPN
|83
|Jiri Vesely
|CZE
|84
|Daniel Altmaier
|GER
|85
|Steve Johnson
|USA
Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from 12:00 noon ACDT, Friday 17 December 2021. Early bird tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.