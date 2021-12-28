Adelaide International wildcards for Alex Bolt, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Storm Sanders

South Australians Alex Bolt and Thanasi Kokkinakis, along with Storm Sanders (WA) have been awarded wildcards for the first week of the Adelaide International.

They will join fellow Australians, Ash Barty and John Millman in the main draws when they get underway at Memorial Drive from 2-9 January.

Bolt will be looking forward to returning to Memorial Drive, the scene of his Australian Davis Cup Team debut in February 2020. 28-year-old Bolt won his fourth ATP Challenger title in 2021, received a main draw singles wildcard for Wimbledon and has reached a career high year-end ranking of world No.137.

"I grew up training on the Centre Court here at Memorial Drive, so to be able to come back and play a tour event here again is a dream come true. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity," Bolt said.

"It's a pretty big deal for me to be able to play here in front of my family and friends. When I am home and in front of my home crowd I feel like that brings the best out in me. The atmosphere is going to be amazing."

"Hopefully I can build on what I did towards the end of this year, have a good Aussie summer and kick start my year."

In his home town, Kokkinakis is finally set to make his Adelaide International debut as he continues to make his comeback from injury. The 25-year-old, former world No.69, has returned to form this year winning an ATP Challenger in Italy and reaching the final of another in Romania.

Sanders reached a career high ranking of 119 in October this year. The 27-year-old had an outstanding run at the Adelaide International earlier this year coming through qualifying to reach the quarterfinals before losing to eventual runner-up Belinda Bencic.

The current entry list for the first week includes eight out of the world's top ten women, including defending champion Iga Swiatek, along with former world No.1s Garbine Muguruza and Victoria Azarenka.

Former world No.6 and crowd-favourite Gael Monfils, world No.29 Karen Khachanov, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic along with Australia's John Millman will lead the men's ATP 250 field.

Further wildcard announcements will be made in due course.

Adelaide International 2022 main draw wildcards

Week 1 (2 to 9 January 2022)

WTA 500

Storm Sanders (WA)

TBD

TBD

TBD

ATP 250

Alex Bolt (SA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (SA)

TBD

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Early bird tickets start from $9 for adults and children will be free at selected sessions.

For more information visit adelaideinternational.com.au.