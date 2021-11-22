Adelaide set for massive summer of tennis in 2022

Adelaide is set to play a key role ahead of the Australian Open 2022 next January, with some of the world's best players expected to compete in what is set to be Adelaide's biggest summer of tennis.

A jam-packed calendar will see professional tennis return to Memorial Drive with back-to-back Adelaide International events to take place over two weeks from 2-15 January. The first event will be hosted from 2 to 9 January and will feature a WTA 500 and ATP 250 combined tournament, followed by the second Adelaide International event, a WTA 250 and ATP 250 tournament from 9 to 15 January.

The playing fields for the Adelaide International events will be revealed next month, with tickets set to go on sale in the coming weeks.

Works continue on the $44 million stage two Memorial Drive Centre Court redevelopment, including new Northern and Eastern Stands, along with a new canopy roof over the sunken show court. The venue will be event ready for January, with completion of the redevelopment expected in mid-2022.

Premier Steven Marshall said the events will be a fantastic way to kick off the new year, creating jobs and boosting city vibrancy.

"Our investment of $44 million for Stage Two of the Memorial Drive redevelopment is creating a world-class venue capable of hosting not just tennis but a range of sporting and entertainment events into the future," Premier Marshall said.

"South Australia has done so incredibly well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it's our willingness to listen to the health advice that means we're able to hold events like this one in January.

"Work on Stage Two kicked off in March and has created 85 full-time jobs and 21 new apprenticeships and employed a minimum of 350 people in a variety of roles.

"Tennis events over the next decade are going to generate even more jobs for South Australians and attract thousands of people to our great state which in turn will boost our economy."

Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Corey Wingard said the events will inspire the next generation of South Australian tennis enthusiasts.

"We saw earlier this year with A Day at the Drive how popular tennis is here in South Australia and it's fantastic that next year we're able to get back to hosting a bigger, longer and more action-packed tournament," Minister Wingard said.

"Excitement will continue to build from now until January and although we have to wait until next month to find out which tennis stars are heading our way, I'm quietly confident the field is going to be epic."

"We are very pleased to announce that Adelaide will host some of the world's best over two weeks in the lead up to the Australian Open," Adelaide International Tournament Director Alistair MacDonald said.

"We have worked closely with the South Australian Government to ensure that not only will the players have the best possible preparation for the Summer of Tennis, but that we protect the health and wellbeing of our South Australian community.

"We know that the players love coming to Australia and we look forward to welcoming them to Adelaide in six weeks time," MacDonald continued.

"We are thrilled to welcome professional tennis back to Memorial Drive and we are expecting strong player fields as the season kicks off in Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.

"Thank you to the South Australian Government for their support, we are looking forward to welcoming players, fans and staff back to Memorial Drive."