Wildcards for Stosur, Tomljanovic and Gadecki

Saturday 20 February 2021
Samantha STOSUR (AUS) and Matthew EBDEN (AUS) plays Hayley CARTER (USA) and Sander GILLE (BEL) on Rod Laver Arena during Day 11 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, February 18, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ NATASHA MORELLO

Queenslanders Sam Stosur, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki have been awarded the final three Adelaide International wildcards.

They join fellow Australian, world No.1 Ash Barty in the main draw when it gets underway from Monday at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.

Stosur, a former world No.4 and 2011 US Open champion will travel to Adelaide after competing in the Australian Open mixed doubles final this evening alongside Matt Ebden (WA).

Tomljanovic enters the tournament in impressive form having stretched world No.2 Simona Halep (ROU) in a two-and-a-half hour second round match at the Australian Open.

Eighteen-year-old Gadecki made her WTA main draw debut at last month's Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. Gadecki claimed her maiden WTA main draw singles win against world No.4 Sofia Kenin (USA) in three sets, 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4.

The current entry list for the second edition of the Adelaide International includes world No.12 Belinda Bencic (SUI), world No.14 Johanna Konta (GBR) and Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek (POL).

Meanwhile, Storm Sanders (Qld), Kim Birrell (Qld), Ivana Popovic (NSW) and Belinda Woolcock (Vic) have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw starting tomorrow, Sunday 21 February 2021.

The tournament's draw will be held at 1.00pm ACDT tomorrow.

Adelaide International 2021 field

Women

Rank First nameLast nameNationality
1 [WC]AshBartyAUS
12BelindaBencicSUI
14JohannaKontaGBR
17IgaSwiatekPOL
18PetraMarticCRO
20EliseMertensBEL
28YuliaPutintsevaKAZ
34QiangWangCHN
36VeronikaKudermetovaRUS
42SaisaiZhengCHN
44CarolineGarciaFRA
46DanielleCollinsUSA
50KristinaMladenovicFRA
51LauraSiegemundGER
54AnastasijaSevastovaLAT
55RebeccaPetersonSWE
57JilTeichmannSUI
60ShelbyRogersUSA
61AnnaBlinkovaRUS
72 [WC]AjlaTomljanovicAUS
112 [WC]SamStosurAUS
- [WC]OliviaGadeckiAUS

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.