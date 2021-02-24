Day 4 preview: Swiatek to face Collins in quarters

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will take on American Danielle Collins, conqueror of Ash Barty, in the Adelaide International quarterfinals on Thursday.

Swiatek and Collins follow second seed Belinda Bencic opening the evening session against Australian qualifier Storm Sanders.

Sanders has beaten fellow Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic and No.7 seed Yulia Putintseva already in her first WTA 500 main draw.

"I play Bencic tomorrow, she's top in the world," said Sanders.

"It's going to be a really tough match, but I'm going to go out there stick to my game plan have fun and just go for it.

"I have absolutely nothing to lose. I'm in the quarters here and, yeah, I'm just going to go out and have fun and, yeah, just fight for every point."

🇵🇱 Superb Swiatek 🇵🇱@iga_swiatek defeats Aussie Maddison Inglis 6-1 6-3 to set up a meeting with Danielle Collins in the #AdelaideTennis quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/K4hQ1qzkXW — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) February 24, 2021





Collins will meet Swiatek for the first time on Thursday following her landmark win over world No.1 Ash Barty on Wednesday.

"I've never played Iga and she's had some great success with winning the French Open last year, and then now starting off I think 2021 really strong, so I'm really looking forward to playing against her," said Collins.

"I watched so many of her matches at Roland Garros and she was somebody that I really enjoyed watching and I think she's a great competitor. So I think it's going to be a really fun battle."

Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova faces Swiss Jill Teichmann in the opening match of Day 4, before teenager Coco Gauff plays fellow American Shelby Rogers.

"I've known Shelby for a couple years now and she lives in the same city as I do, so we practise together a couple times," said Rogers.

"So we're both familiar with each other's games. I know she's a big hitter and she hits the ball pretty flat, goes for big shots.

"So we, yeah, we know each other's games pretty well and, yeah, it will be interesting to see how it goes. I'm just going to go out there and have fun."